Custom Patches Maker Announces Updates to Its Custom Patch Production and Canada-Wide Services

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toronto, Ontario - Custompatchesmaker.ca, a leading Canadian producer of custom embroidered, PVC, chenille, woven, leather and personalized clothing patches, announced new improvements to its production workflow, customer support and nationwide delivery. These updates aim to make the custom-patch ordering experience easier, faster and more accessible for brands, teams, uniforms and small businesses across Canada.Custom Patches Maker manufactures custom patches Canada in multiple styles, including embroidered, PVC, silicone, leather, chenille, woven, sublimated, appliqué, sequin and the newly introduced Metflex metallic-finish series. The company supports everything from small-batch orders for new clothing brands to bulk production for large organizations, uniforms, clubs and marketing teams.“Customers come to us with an idea, and our job is to turn that idea into a clean, durable, professional patch,” said Emily Carter, Marketing Manager at CustomPatchesMaker.ca. “We follow North American production standards, offer free design revisions, and ship anywhere in Canada without customs delays. People choose us because we focus on reliability and clear communication at every step.”A Full Patch Manufacturing Process Built for PrecisionEvery patch goes through:• Digitizing and artwork preparation• Thread-color calibration and detailing• Material quality checks• Heat-cut or merrow border finishing• Backing selection options such as iron-on, Velcro, sew-on or adhesiveThis quality standard helps patches stay durable on jackets, caps, bags, workwear, uniforms and fashion apparel.Serving Customers Across All Major Canadian CitiesCustom Patches Maker ships directly to customers across Toronto, Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal and surrounding regions. With Canada-based production, clients benefit from:• No custom duties• Fast turnaround• CAD-based pricing• Direct communication with the production teamMajority brands use the patch makers Canada service for business branding, merchandise drops, sports teams, tactical units, school jackets, events and marketing campaigns.A Wide Range of Patch Types• Embroidered patches with classic texture, puff options and detailed stitching• Chenille patches used for varsity jackets, team wear and apparel branding• PVC patches for outdoor use, waterproof durability and 3D detailing• Silicone patches for soft, smooth, flexible branding• Leather patches with laser etching, debossing or full-color printing• Woven patches for clean, high-detail logos• Sublimated patches for artwork and photo-quality images• Metflex patches for metallic and matte-finish designs• Appliqué and sequin patches for textured and fashion-focused looksTransparent Pricing and Support for Small BrandsMost orders fall between $0.80-$4.50 CAD per patch, depending on size, detail and quantity. Customers receive:• Free artwork and digitizing• Unlimited design revisions• Bulk discounts• Low MOQs for new and small brands• Fast production with Canada-wide deliveryThe team also offers guidance for customers who are ordering patches for the first time, including help with artwork, backing selection and design adjustments.About Custom Patches MakerCustompatchesmaker.ca is a Toronto-based custom patch manufacturer specializing in embroidered, custom enamel pins , woven, chenille, leather, silicone, sublimated and specialty patches. With thousands of satisfied clients across Canada, the company is known for reliable service, quick turnaround, and consistent production quality for brands, uniforms, teams and apparel creators.Media ContactEmily CarterMarketing Manager, Custom Patches MakerPhone: +1 (289) 217-8026Website: Custompatchesmaker.ca

