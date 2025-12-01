Dragon Perfumes Introduces Bedtime Fragrance™, a New Category in Nighttime Scent

Bed with description of new category of fragrance

Dragon Perfumes introduces Bedtime Fragrance™, a new nighttime scent category using warm resins, soft musks, and reduced top notes for calming, intimate wear.

This is a new chapter for fragrance. Bedtime Fragrance™ redefines how scent can support emotion, identity, and nighttime ritual.” — Darryl R. Hunter

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dragon Perfumes, the independent artisan fragrance house based in Atlanta and founded by perfumer Darryl R. Hunter, announces the official launch of Bedtime Fragrance™, a new category in modern perfumery designed specifically for nighttime wear. This innovative approach introduces a shift in how scent is used, experienced, and understood during the quietest hours of the evening. Built on a foundation of emotional grounding, intimate musks, warm resins, and reduced top notes, Bedtime Fragrance™ represents a deliberate departure from traditional perfume structures that focus primarily on daytime projection and immediate impact. Instead, this category emphasizes calm, restoration, and identity reflection.

Bedtime Fragrance™ introduces the concept of nighttime scent built with purpose. In a time when global cultural trends continue to move toward quiet luxury, self-care rituals, emotional restoration, and intimate routines, this new category provides structure and language for a growing segment of perfume enthusiasts seeking a scent designed for the private version of themselves that emerges when the world slows down. The construction of Bedtime Fragrance™ is intentionally soft, warm, and resin-driven, featuring ingredients that evolve close to the skin and support the body’s natural shift into stillness. Reduced top notes create gentle openings that do not compete with the senses during late hours, allowing the deeper structure of the fragrance to lead.

The debut fragrance of this category, BED Black, serves as the anchor for the movement. BED Black incorporates warm vanillas, skin-close musks, myrrh, benzoin, cedar tonalities, amber nuances, and other grounding materials chosen for their ability to support relaxation and nighttime identity. Rather than focusing on brightness or diffusion, BED Black centers on quiet depth and emotional resonance. The fragrance is crafted to align with the psychological and sensory needs of nighttime, offering a comforting, intimate, and restorative experience.

“Night is an emotional landscape of its own,” says founder and perfumer Darryl Hunter. “We behave differently, we think differently, and we feel differently when the world begins to rest. Bedtime Fragrance™ recognizes that and gives people a scent designed specifically for that version of themselves. It is a calm fragrance structure built for grounding, comfort, and the transition into stillness.”

The development of the Bedtime Fragrance™ category reflects Hunter’s broader focus on emotional perfumery, identity-based scent design, and ritual. His approach draws on fragrance psychology, introspective practices, artisanal blending methods, and the study of how scent interacts with memory, mood, and emotional states. With the increasing popularity of nighttime routines and personal rituals, Dragon Perfumes’ new category aims to provide a sensory anchor for those seeking intentional ways to mark the end of the day.

The launch of Bedtime Fragrance™ builds upon the brand’s existing work with the Traveling Atelier, a private 90-minute bespoke fragrance experience created and led by Hunter. The Traveling Atelier focuses on identity excavation, emotional mapping, and symbolic scent composition, reflecting the brand’s commitment to personal transformation through fragrance. Together, both the Traveling Atelier and Bedtime Fragrance™ demonstrate Dragon Perfumes’ dedication to expanding the role of scent beyond traditional use cases and into ritual, introspection, and emotional design.

“Fragrance has always been tied to identity,” Hunter explains. “But identity shifts throughout the day. Most fragrances are built for the daylight version of who we are: the version that performs, interacts, and engages with the world. Bedtime Fragrance™ is built for the version of ourselves that seeks grounding, imagination, reflection, and comfort. It is a scent philosophy focused on the interior world.”

Dragon Perfumes has prepared a full media kit that includes the official press release, BED Black product sheet, brand story overview, and category descriptions. Images, samples, and interviews are also available upon request. With the launch of Bedtime Fragrance™, the brand invites both the industry and the public to experience a new perspective on how scent can support emotional and sensory well-being.

Bedtime Fragrance™ is now part of the growing catalog of Dragon Perfumes offerings and will serve as a foundational pillar for future nighttime-focused releases. BED Black will be available through the brand’s official website and through select private channels as part of its early 2026 rollout.

For press inquiries, interviews, or additional information about the Bedtime Fragrance™ category or BED Black, please contact the Dragon Perfumes press team at press@dragonperfumes.shop

