Video-First Business Listings Disrupt Local Search, MYTSV Study Shows

Short business videos boost trust and engagement, outpacing Google, Yelp and Nextdoor

Video builds trust instantly. MYTSV lets people ‘meet’ businesses before they call, making local search faster, clearer, and more human.” — Aybek Izzatov

DEERFIELD, IL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- A new industry study highlights a major shift in how consumers find local services. MYTSV.com , a video-based business directory, analyzed user behavior on traditional listing sites (Google Maps, Yelp, Nextdoor) versus its own platform of short business videos . The research – published on the MYTSV blog – confirms that while Google remains highly trusted (66% of consumers cite Google as a top source for local info[1]), static listings are losing credibility. For example, BrightLocal reports 63% of people say mostly negative written reviews would erode their trust in a business[2]. At the same time, younger users are “voting with their clicks”: nearly 40% of Gen Z now use TikTok or Instagram (both video-driven apps) instead of Google to discover restaurants and services[3]. Google’s own AI-powered results are already pulling snippets from TikTok and YouTube clips for common queries[4]. These trends suggest consumers crave richer media to “meet” businesses, not just star ratings.Research confirms video builds confidence faster than text. Industry analysts note that “ video reviews are becoming the new gold standard” – much harder to fake than written reviews[5]. In fact, one survey finds consumers overwhelmingly prefer video testimonials: four times more people choose to watch a video review than read a text review[6], and about two-thirds say a video testimonial makes them more likely to buy. MYTSV’s own data mirror this: business listings with embedded intro videos see dramatically higher engagement than text-only pages. Early tests show that adding a short video often doubles page dwell time and click-through rates, sending strong trust signals to search engines[7][8]. For businesses, this means customers can instantly see a provider’s team, workshop or storefront. That personal touch overcomes the anonymity of star ratings and helps users decide in seconds.Video-driven discovery tools are already moving mainstream. The study highlights that platforms like YouTube have become the world’s second-largest search engine[3], and short-form apps are blurring the line between social and search[4]. Even local community sites reflect this trend: neighbors rely on authentic recommendations, not just generic reviews. MYTSV’s video directory “fuses the navigational ease of a traditional directory with the persuasive, personal experience of video,” the company notes. By letting users literally meet a plumber, realtor or hairstylist via a 30-second intro, the platform bridges the gap between face-to-face word-of-mouth and online search. In this new model, consumers can make highly informed choices immediately, picking a service provider based on demonstrated skill and personality rather than a name on a list.The implications for local businesses are clear: video content pays off. Embedding a brief professional video in a business listing not only increases trust, it also boosts SEO. MYTSV’s engineers explain that video-rich pages dramatically improve key metrics (like dwell time and click-through rate) that Google and other engines use for ranking[7][8]. In practice, service providers using MYTSV report higher lead volume and faster booking decisions. As one small business owner on the platform remarked, “After adding our MYTSV video, we saw customers calling 2–3x faster than with our old Yelp page.” These findings align with broader data showing video can multiply conversions (e.g. explainer videos can increase purchase likelihood by several-fold[9]). In short, the research suggests that video-first listings turn casual searchers into customers more effectively than static directories.“In today’s digital landscape, trust is overwhelmingly visual,” said MYTSV founder Yekta Izzatov[10]. “A star rating alone doesn’t communicate a local business’s character,” he adds. “We built MYTSV.com to be the bridge. We are transforming static, low-engagement listings into dynamic, high-converting customer introductions by harnessing the power of video storytelling.” Izzatov believes this is only the beginning: as short-form video continues to soar, he predicts “the future of local search will belong to video-first discovery. Consumers will expect to meet businesses online. We’re thrilled to lead that revolution.”About MYTSV.com: MYTSV.com is a next-generation local business directory that helps consumers confidently choose service providers by combining authentic video storytelling with verified business information[11]. [1] [2] Local Business Discovery & Trust Report 2023 - BrightLocal[3] Emerging Search Platforms 2025: New Opportunities For Marketers[4] The SEO shift you can't ignore: Video is becoming source material[5] How Consumer Trust in Online Reviews Has Evolved: Trends, Fake Reviews, and What Influences Buying Decisions[6] [9] 300+ Unbelievable Video Marketing Statistics (2025)[7] [8] [10] [11] MYTSV.COM Launches Nation's First Video-Focused Business Directory, Revolutionizing Local Search With Trust and Transparency

