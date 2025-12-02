Uganda Poetry Society Launches The Dr. Ivan Edwards Poetry Award 2026

The Dr. Ivan Edwards Poetry Award

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Uganda Poetry Society has introduced a new national literary award: The Dr. Ivan Edwards Poetry Award. The latter, named in honor of Dr. Ivan Edwards, a Ugandan-born American physician, invites submissions from Ugandan poets in the form of either a two-minute spoken word performance or a 500-word written poem. The inaugural theme for 2026 is Unity, reflecting the Society’s vision.

With a prize of US $1,000, the award stands among the most notable literary recognitions in East Africa, underscoring the Society’s dedication to cultivating and celebrating poetic talent.

Dr. Edwards, who serves as a physician, USAF Lieutenant Colonel, minister, and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts (FRSA), is also an acclaimed poet. His anthology Resonance of the Soul – Flowers and Harmonics earned the Literary Titan Gold Book Award. His creative work extends across multiple platforms, including YouTube, PoetrySoup, and Poets Choice— where his reflections on resilience, transformation, and healing have reached audiences worldwide.

Through this award, the Uganda Poetry Society seeks to elevate Ugandan poets and strengthen the nation’s literary presence regionally and internationally. It will be established as an ongoing annual award, consistent with the collaborative values of Dr. Edwards and the overarching vision of the Uganda Poetry Society.

Ugandan poets are invited to submit entries via email to: membershipups@gmail.com

Further details can be found on the Uganda Poetry Society’s official announcement page: https://ugandapoetrysociety.org/2025/11/27/the-dr-ivan-edwards-poetry-award-2026/

“I am humbled by this recognition. This award is not about me . . . but about elevating Ugandan poets whose voices carry the power to heal, connect, and inspire. My hope is that it will serve as a platform for emerging talent to share their vision with the world.”

About Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain

Jovana Rehabilitation Medicine & Pain is a leading medical practice based in San Antonio, Texas, specializing in neuro-rehabilitation and pain management. Founded and led by Dr. Ivan Edwards, the practice is committed to patient-centered care, innovation, and community advocacy. Its mission is to restore function, alleviate suffering, and empower individuals to live with dignity and resilience.

About The Uganda Poetry Society

The Uganda Poetry Society is a leading literary organization dedicated to nurturing, promoting, and celebrating poetry in Uganda. Through events, workshops, and national awards, UPS provides a vibrant platform for poets to share their voices, connect with audiences, and contribute to the country’s rich literary heritage. The Society’s mission is to elevate Ugandan poetry, foster unity, and inspire creativity across generations.

