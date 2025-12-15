Dubai Founders Club Announces Expansion of Its Business Networking Initiatives Across the UAE and GCC

Entrepreneurs and investors networking at a Dubai Founders Club event, fostering connections and knowledge sharing in Dubai’s startup ecosystem.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dubai Founders Club, a business networking platform focused on connecting entrepreneurs, founders, and business leaders, has announced the expansion of its networking initiatives within the UAE, alongside plans to extend its presence to other major cities across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

As part of this expansion, the organization is planning to establish regional chapters in key business hubs including Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dammam, Manama, Doha, and Kuwait City. The proposed chapters are intended to support locally driven networking activities while maintaining a common framework for moderated discussions and professional engagement.

Dubai Founders Club stated that the regional chapter model is designed to reflect the growing interconnectedness of Gulf economies, where founders and business leaders increasingly operate across borders. By developing city-based chapters, the platform aims to encourage collaboration between local business communities and facilitate knowledge exchange across the region.

“Entrepreneurs in the Gulf often work across multiple markets, and there is value in creating structured forums that reflect this regional reality,” said a spokesperson for Dubai Founders Club. “The planned chapter structure is intended to support local engagement while enabling cross-market dialogue among founders and senior professionals.”

The announcement comes amid continued growth in startup activity and SME formation across the GCC, supported by economic diversification strategies and increased investment in innovation-driven sectors. Industry analysts note that regional networking platforms can play a role in strengthening business linkages and improving access to market insights.

According to the organization, each chapter will operate with a locally relevant focus, taking into account the regulatory, cultural, and industry-specific dynamics of its host city. Dubai Founders Club also indicated that partnerships with local business communities and professional groups are being explored as part of the rollout process.

The expansion is expected to be implemented in phases, with timelines and formats varying by city based on local readiness and demand.

Dubai Founders Club is a UAE-based business networking platform that brings together entrepreneurs, founders, and professionals through curated networking events and moderated discussions. The platform focuses on fostering professional connections and knowledge exchange within Dubai’s business community and the wider Gulf region.

