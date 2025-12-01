Aegean Boat Report launches funding campaign to sustain monitoring work in the Aegean Sea

Our operational costs have increased steadily, and long-term funding is essential to maintain the continuity of our work.” — Tommy Olsen

TROMSO, NORWAY, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aegean Boat Report (ABR), an independent nonprofit organisation based in Norway, has launched a fundraising campaign to secure the resources required to continue its monitoring work in the Aegean Sea.Since 2017, ABR has gathered and shared verified maritime activity information to support journalists, humanitarian actors, and legal professionals working in the region. Founded by Tommy Olsen, a volunteer from northern Norway who first visited Lesvos during a period of increased maritime traffic, ABR was created to ensure that activity in the Aegean is systematically recorded and accessible.Today, this work faces uncertainty. Without sustainable funding, ABR may be forced to scale down operations by 2026. “This campaign will help us sustain our monitoring capacity into 2026,” says Tommy Olsen.To maintain its current level of activity for one year, the organisation requires approximately €100,000, with an additional €20,000–30,000 needed to expand response capacity and strengthen research, data verification, and communications.The campaign is now active on WhyDonate About Aegean Boat ReportAegean Boat Report (ABR) is an independent, nonprofit organisation founded in 2017 and based in Tromsø, Norway. ABR monitors maritime activity in the Aegean Sea and provides structured, verified updates to journalists, legal actors, and humanitarian organisations.Learn more at https://aegeanboatreport.com/ For media queries, contact:

