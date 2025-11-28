The United States Announces Agreement with Northwestern University

Today, the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Education, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reached an agreement with Northwestern University (Northwestern) to safeguard its students, employees, and faculty from unlawful discrimination based on race, religion, sex, or national origin, including race-based admissions practices and a hostile educational environment directed toward Jewish students.

As part of the agreement, Northwestern University will pay $75 million to the United States through 2028. Northwestern agrees to adhere to federal anti-discrimination laws, ensuring that the university does not preference individuals based on race, color, or national origin in admissions, scholarships, hiring, or promotion. Northwestern shall maintain clear policies and procedures relating to demonstrations, protests, displays, and other expressive activities, as well as implement mandatory antisemitism training for all students, faculty, and staff.

Northwestern’s President and Chair of the Board of Trustees shall each certify under penalty of perjury each quarter the university’s full compliance with the agreement. The United States shall close pending investigations and treat Northwestern as eligible for future grants, contracts, and awards.

“Today’s settlement marks another victory in the Trump Administration’s fight to ensure that American educational institutions protect Jewish students and put merit first,” said Attorney General Pamela Bondi. “Institutions that accept federal funds are obligated to follow civil rights law — we are grateful to Northwestern for negotiating this historic deal.”

“Universities that receive federal funding have a responsibility to comply with the law, including protecting against racial discrimination and antisemitism,” said Assistant Attorney General Harmeet K. Dhillon of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “We appreciate the significant improvements Northwestern has made and are gratified to reach an agreement that safeguards of rights of all the university’s applicants, students, and employees.”

“The Northwestern agreement is a huge win for current and future Northwestern students, alumni, faculty, and for the future of American higher education,” U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon. “The deal cements policy changes that ‘will protect students and other members of the campus from harassment and discrimination,’ and it recommits the school to merit-based hiring and admissions. The reforms reflect bold leadership at Northwestern, and they are a roadmap for institutional leaders around the country that will help rebuild public trust in our colleges and universities. Congrats to Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon and all those involved in negotiating this landmark deal!”