TALLAHASSEE MAN SENTENCED TO A DECADE IN FEDERAL PRISON FOR ATTEMPTING TO ENTICE A MINOR TO ENGAGE IN SEXUAL ACTIVITY

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA – Jelani Amari Petersen, 28, of Tallahassee, Florida, was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempting to entice a minor to engage in unlawful sexual activity after federal jury previously found him guilty. The sentence was announced by John P. Heekin, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

U.S. Attorney Heekin said: “I am proud of the great work by my office and our state and federal law enforcement partners to take this sex offender off our streets. This case exemplifies the mission set forth by President Donald J. Trump and Attorney General Pamela Bondi: protect America’s children against predators like this defendant. My office will continue to aggressively prosecute such offenses to keep our most vulnerable members of the community safe from the predations of these sick individuals.”

Evidence presented at trial and court records show that in September 2024, federal, state, and local law enforcement executed Operation Lifeguard, an undercover operation designed to apprehend individuals who use the Internet to sexually exploit children online. During the operation, the defendant communicated with an undercover officer who he believed to be a minor female and expressed interest in engaging in sexual activity with the child in exchange for money. When the defendant arrived at a pre-arranged meeting location, law enforcement arrested him and searched his car. A subsequent search of his cellular phone confirmed the defendant’s communication with the undercover officers.

“Child exploitation is one of the most heinous crimes we investigate,” said FBI Jacksonville Special Agent in Charge Jason Carley. “This sentencing should be a message to others who try to engage in criminal sexual activity and steal the innocence of our children. The FBI and our law enforcement partners will stop at nothing to find you, arrest you and make sure you can’t victimize anyone again.”

“This ten-year sentence reflects the seriousness of attempting to entice a minor into unlawful sexual activity,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Assistant Special Agent in Charge Nicholas G. Ingegno. “Crimes targeting children – whether committed online or in person – inflict profound harm, and we remain steadfast in our mission to protect the most vulnerable. The dedicated work of law enforcement and prosecutors ensured that this individual was brought to justice, and the outcome sends a clear message: those who attempt to victimize minors will face significant consequences.”

Petersen’s imprisonment will be followed by a five-year term of supervised release, meaning if he violates any of the conditions of his supervision, he will potentially face an additional period of incarceration. He will also be required to register as a sex offender.

The case involved a joint investigation by the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Justin M. Keen and Meredith Steer.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice and led by the U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Divisions Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), it marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend, and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.projectsafechildhood.gov.

