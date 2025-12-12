A Sego Lily Skincare customer applies the tallow butter made with all natural fragrances to her face. Petroleum-based ingredients create an occlusive barrier on your skin that feels moisturing at first. But what's actually happening is that you've essentially wrapped your face in plastic wrap. Owner of Sego Lily Skincare, Holly Stoltz, enjoys the amazing feeling of her tallow butter made with 100% natural plant-based fragrances.

24-page resource identifies five ingredient categories linked to skin damage in peer-reviewed research

Most people don't realize that 'fragrance' can legally hide over 100 chemicals that never have to be disclosed. Your skin can't thrive under that assault, no matter how much you spend.” — Holly Stoltz, Owner Sego Lily Skincare

POMPEYS PILLAR, MT, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sego Lily Skincare has released a comprehensive consumer education guide examining ingredients commonly found in products marketed as "clean" or "safe," including compounds that research suggests may damage skin barrier function and accelerate photoaging. "The Truth About Your 'Clean' Skincare " addresses a growing disconnect between beauty industry marketing and dermatological research. The beauty industry generated $90 billion in U.S. revenue last year while dermatologists report rising rates of contact dermatitis among consumers under 30, according to recent clinical observations.A study published in Pediatrics in June 2024 found young consumers apply an average of 11 potentially irritating ingredients to facial skin daily, many concealed under umbrella terms like "fragrance" that can legally represent over 100 undisclosed chemicals under current FDA labeling regulations.Research-Based Ingredient AnalysisThe 24-page guide examines five ingredient categories that peer-reviewed studies have linked to various skin concerns, including barrier disruption, hormonal interference, and accelerated aging. The resource explains regulatory gaps that allow certain preservatives, surfactants, and synthetic fragrances to remain in consumer products despite being restricted or banned in European markets.One section focuses on methylparaben, a common preservative. Research indicates this compound may increase UV-related skin damage when combined with sun exposure, though it remains widely used in American skincare formulations.The guide includes specific label terminology consumers can reference, citations to published medical research from institutions including Northwestern University and the CDC, and accounts from individuals who reported skin improvements after eliminating certain ingredients.Industry Background and DevelopmentHolly Stoltz, founder of Sego Lily Skincare and fifth-generation Montana rancher, developed the guide after a three-year investigation into dermatological research and cosmetic chemistry. The project began when Stoltz discovered multiple products in a friend's skincare routine contained ingredients flagged in European safety assessments."Most people don't realize that 'fragrance' can legally hide over 100 chemicals that never have to be disclosed," Stoltz said. "When someone tells me their expensive routine isn't working, we usually find they're applying industrial degreasers, petroleum byproducts, and hormone disruptors twice daily. Your skin can't thrive under that assault, no matter how much you spend."The guide references studies from the Journal of Investigative Dermatology and other peer-reviewed sources. It addresses why American consumers spend an average of $3,300 annually on skincare while experiencing higher rates of skin concerns compared to previous generations who used fewer products.Resource AvailabilityThe complete guide is available for free download at segolilyskincare.com/skincare-truth . The website also provides comparison charts for label reading and identification of ingredients that may not be prominently displayed on product packaging.Additional ingredient analysis and skincare science content is available through the company's social media account @sego_lily_skincare.About Sego Lily SkincareSego Lily Skincare manufactures grass-fed tallow-based skincare products in Pompeys Pillar, Montana. The company, founded by fifth-generation rancher Holly Stoltz, focuses on biocompatible ingredients and transparent labeling practices. All product formulations are based on peer-reviewed dermatological research, and ingredient lists use standard nomenclature rather than proprietary terms.Media Contact:Holly StoltzSego Lily Skincareholly@ segolilyskincare.com segolilyskincare.com

