Speech Typing Launches Free, All-in-One Audio Platform to Democratize Digital Accessibility

The Speech Typing platform provides a comprehensive suite of free audio tools, including real-time Speech to Text, a browser-based Voice Recorder, and a Text Reader capable of unlocking 100+ premium voices via Microsoft Edge.

Speech Typing launches free browser tools for Speech to Text, Voice Recording, and Text Reading, unlocking 100+ premium AI voices via MS Edge.

We believe essential tools should be free. Speech Typing unlocks premium dictation and natural AI voices for everyone, removing the expensive subscription fees found in other software.” — ADIL EL-OUALI, Founder of Speech Typing

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for remote work tools and digital accessibility aids continues to rise, Speech Typing has announced the official launch of its comprehensive web platform. Designed to streamline workflows for students, professionals, and content creators, the site offers a robust suite of audio utilities—including speech-to-text, transcription, and recording completely free of charge.Unlike competitors that require expensive monthly subscriptions, Speech Typing leverages advanced browser technologies to provide professional-grade tools directly in the web browser.Streamlining Productivity with Zero Cost:The platform’s flagship offering is its highly accurate free speech to text service. This tool allows users to dictate emails, essays, and documents in real-time without installing software or creating an account."Our goal is to remove the barriers between voice and text," said a spokesperson for Speech Typing. "Whether you are a journalist needing to record an interview or a student who learns better by listening, these tools should be accessible to everyone."A Complete Suite of Audio Tools:Beyond dictation, the platform serves as a versatile audio hub. Users can utilize the secure, browser-based voice recorder to capture high-quality audio instantly. The recordings are processed locally, ensuring user privacy.Additionally, the platform features an advanced text reader (Text-to-Speech), designed to assist those with visual impairments or learning differences. This tool converts written content into natural-sounding spoken audio.Unlocking Premium Voices with Microsoft Edge:A standout feature of the new platform is its compatibility with Microsoft Edge. While the tools function on all major browsers, users accessing Speech Typing via Edge can unlock over 100 premium, neural-network voices at no cost. This feature provides lifelike, expressive voice options that typically require paid software, making high-quality audio generation accessible to all.Key Features Include:- Speech to Text: Real-time, accurate dictation.- Audio/Video to Text: Automated transcription for pre-recorded files.- Text to Audio Converter: Transforms scripts into downloadable audio files.- No Sign-Ups Required: Immediate access to all tools.About Speech Typing:Speech Typing is a premier online resource dedicated to providing free, high-quality audio and text conversion tools. By utilizing cutting-edge Web Speech APIs, the platform offers secure and fast solutions for dictation, transcription, and text-to-speech generation.For more information, please visit https://www.speech-typing.com

Best Free Speech to Text Tool – Type Faster with Your Voice!

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.