New Children's Book 'Sparty’s Adventures: Sparty & Binny and the Duckling Dilemma' Brings Magic to Young Readers

Sparty's Adventure

New Children's Book “Sparty’s Adventures: Sparty & Binny and the Duckling Dilemma” Brings Heart, Humor, and Holiday Magic to Young Readers

My hope is that every child who reads Sparty’s story feels seen, heard, and inspired to be a little braver and kinder. If Sparty can help one child discover the courage inside, I’ve done my job.” — Doretha Polite

DALLAS FORTWORTH, TX, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As families across the country gather for the holidays, a new children’s book is warming hearts and inspiring young readers with a story centered around friendship, courage, and kindness. Sparty’s Adventures: Sparty & Binny and the Duckling Dilemma , written by local author Doretha Polite, is officially available and already capturing attention for its lovable hero, a real-life English bulldog named Sparty.This beautifully illustrated story continues the journey of Sparty, a curious and brave bulldog who quickly became a fan favorite in the author’s debut book, Sparty’s Adventures: Journey Into the Forest. In this second installment, Sparty teams up with his best friend Binny the Bunny to help a lost duckling find its way home. The story blends humor, adventure, and gentle life lessons, making it a perfect read for children ages 3–8. “Sparty represents courage wrapped in joy,” says author Doretha Polite “He’s clumsy, curious, brave, and incredibly kind, all the qualities children relate to and learn from. This book was written to remind kids (and adults!) that helping others, making new friends, and showing kindness can create the greatest adventures of all.”What makes this release especially meaningful is its timing. Launching during the holiday season, a time centered around connection and compassion, the book’s themes resonate deeply with families. The author hopes that classrooms, libraries, and households will find comfort and joy in Sparty’s world. Beyond the storytelling, the inspiration behind the series is real, Sparty is the author’s beloved English bulldog, known in the community for his gentle nature and playful personality. His adventures, quirks, and friendships helped spark a whimsical universe that now aims to spread positivity far beyond the author's own neighborhood.WHY THIS STORY MATTERS:Sparty’s Adventures: Sparty & Binny and the Duckling Dilemma stands out in today’s children’s book landscape for several reasons:• A strong message of empathy and teamwork• Representation of diverse animal friends working together• High-quality illustrations that captivate young readers• A gentle, feel-good holiday tone• An uplifting narrative based on a real family petIn a time when parents and educators are seeking books that both entertain and teach emotional intelligence, Sparty’s stories deliver exactly that.ABOUT THE AUTHORDoretha Polite is a long-time resident in the Dallas FortWorth area, an advocate for children’s literacy, and a passionate storyteller. Having lived in the community for over 15 years, she is committed to creating stories that brighten hearts, nurture imagination, and teach values that help children grow into compassionate, confident adults. The author attributes her inspiration to her community, her family, and her dog Sparty. “I hope Sparty brings as much joy to families reading the book as he brings to ours every single day,” she says.INVITATION FOR MEDIA COVERAGEWith the rising interest in uplifting, family-friendly content, the author is available for interviews, morning show features, school visits, and community storytime events. Sparty’s real-life charm and the book’s heartfelt message make this an ideal segment for holiday programming.To request an interview or review copy, please contact:📧 dorethapolite@dorethapolite.com📞 469-605-7953BOOK AVAILABILITY Sparty’s Adventures: Journey Into the Forest (Book 1) andSparty’s Adventures: Sparty & Binny and the Duckling Dilemma (Book 2)are both available on AmazonAmazon Links:• Book 1: https://a.co/d/ivX1ZSN • Book 2: https://a.co/d/f92y32z

