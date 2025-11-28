Free National Casting Call site USActors.com adds 1,500 verified Actor Profiles

US Actors adds 1500+ American Actors profiles Free US Actors site US Actors Top 100 List

100% free for actors to create & maintain profiles — actor platform passes 1,500 verified talent milestone as filmmakers embrace no-fee casting discovery.

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Free Casting Site USActors.com Surpasses 1,500 Verified American Actors USActors.com, the nationwide casting platform that charges actors nothing to join or stay visible, announced today that it has officially surpassed 1,500 verified actor profiles in the months since its public launch.In an industry where actors routinely spend hundreds or even thousands of dollars per year on subscription sites, submission fees, and profile hosting, USActors.com has taken the opposite approach: talent pays zero — ever. Actors create and maintain detailed, searchable profiles — including headshots, demo reels, résumés, union status, physical attributes, and more than 30 specialized skills and traits — at absolutely no cost and with no hidden submission fees.Casting directors, directors, and independent producers can search the entire database and contact talent directly for free. Production companies seeking a more hands-on experience may optionally hire the USActors.com team for premium casting, consultation, or curated short-list services.“This milestone isn’t just a number — it’s proof that actors are exhausted with pay-to-play models,” said the USActors.com team. “When we hit 1,000 profiles, we knew we were onto something. Crossing 1,500 in such a short time tells us the demand is even stronger than we imagined. Actors want a permanent, professional online presence that doesn’t come with a monthly invoice.”The platform’s growth reflects a broader shift in the indie and regional filmmaking landscape. As streaming services, branded content, and regional production hubs continue to expand, the need for fast, affordable access to diverse American talent has never been higher. USActors.com positions itself as the antidote to bloated, expensive casting sites by removing financial barriers for performers while still delivering a clean, powerful search engine for creators.Profiles on the site are notably deep and specific. Actors can list everything from standard categories (age range, ethnicity, height, hair color) to niche abilities such as stage combat certifications, dialect proficiency, stunt driving, circus skills, identical twin status, or specialty looks (authentic Santa Claus performers, historical reenactors, drag artistes, and more). Differently-abled performers are also prominently featured, with detailed accessibility and accommodation notes to help producers cast inclusively and confidently.Several working actors have already credited the platform with bookings. Veteran character actor Eddie Deezen (Grease, The Polar Express), actress Milena Saboya, and paraplegic actress Jonni Campbell are among the verified members who have used their free profiles to connect with new projects ranging from independent features to national commercials.“USActors.com gives me the same visibility I used to pay hundreds a month for — except now that money stays in my pocket for headshots and classes,” said one actor who recently booked a recurring co-star role after being found through the site. “The fact that it’s free feels almost too good to be true, but the bookings are very real.”For filmmakers, the appeal is equally straightforward. A producer in New Mexico recently cast three supporting roles for an Albuquerque based commercial by searching the platform’s location and skill filters, and avoiding the per-submission fees common on other sites. Similar stories are emerging from production communities in Austin, Chicago, Albuquerque, New Orleans, Miami, Dallas, New York and North Carolina’s growing film corridor.The platform also benefits from strong organic search visibility — individual actor profiles rank on Google within days of verification — giving members an additional marketing channel they don’t have to pay for.Key advantages driving adoption include:100% free profile creation, hosting, and updates for lifeNo submission fees or paywalls for actorsMore than 30 searchable attributes and skillsVerified profiles only (fake accounts and spam are aggressively removed)Instant Google indexing for every public profileOptional premium casting services for studios and production companiesMobile-friendly design and fast load timesLooking ahead, the USActors.com team plans to roll out additional free tools for actors, including expanded reel hosting, self-tape upload options, and enhanced analytics showing how often their profile is viewed by industry users.“Every actor in America deserves at least one place online where their work is showcased professionally without costing them a dime. We’re proud to be that place, and we’re just getting started.” the team added.Actors can create their free profile immediately at https://USActors.com . Casting professionals can begin searching the database at no cost, and production companies interested in assisted casting services may contact the team directly through the site.Spotlight on the Top 200 List : Elevating Standout TalentTo further empower actors and streamline discovery, USActors.com proudly unveils its exclusive Top 200 List — a curated showcase of the platform's most dynamic and in-demand verified profiles. Ranked algorithmically based on profile completeness, skill diversity, engagement metrics, and recent industry activity, the list highlights rising stars and veterans alike, from versatile character actors to specialized performers in stunts, voiceover, and inclusive casting.Updated weekly at no extra cost, the Top 200 serves as a premium talent pipeline for producers, offering quick-access shortlists for projects big and small. Actors earn their spot through excellence, not fees, aligning perfectly with the platform's free ethos. Early standouts include multifaceted talents like Jennifer Pearl Childers (recurring TV roles) and Derek Dugan (holiday specialist), who've leveraged the list for high-profile bookings. "It's our way of saying 'these are the ones to watch' — democratizing stardom one free profile at a time," noted the team. Explore the full list at our Top 200 List.About USActors.comLaunched in 2025, USActors.com is a nationwide casting platform that is permanently free for actors to join, build, and maintain detailed, searchable profiles. Producers and casting directors access the database at no charge, while production companies may optionally engage the USActors.com staff for professional casting and talent-curation services. With a rapidly growing roster of verified U.S. talent, the platform is becoming an essential resource for cost-conscious filmmakers and performers alike.Media Contactpress@usactors.com

