Ambriola Company Recalls Selected Cheese Products

The Rhode Island Department of Health (RIDOH) is advising consumers that Ambriola Company is recalling selected cheese products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes (Lm). The recalled products were produced between November 3, 2025, and November 20, 2025.

The recalled products include:

Retail Product (Exact Weight) Expiration Dates Locatelli Pecorino Romano Grated 4 oz. cup 05/03/26, 05/10/26, 05/17/26 Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 8 oz. cup 04/06/26, 04/11/26, 04/12/26, 04/15/26, 04/17/26, 05/05/26, 05/06/26, 05/07/26, 05/10/26,05/12/26, 05/14/26, 05/17/26 Boar's Head Grated Pecorino Romano 6 oz. cup 03/04/26, 03/12/2026 Member's Mark Pecorino Romano 1.5 lb. Bag 03/25/26, 03/30/26, 04/05/26

Grated Product Sold by the Pound Expiration Dates Locatelli Grated Pecorino Romano 03/04/26, 03/06/26, 03/11/26, 03/13/26 Ambriola Grated Pecorino Romano 02/28/26, 03/04/26, 03/11/26 Pinna Grated Pecorino Romano 03/11/26 Boar's Head Pecorino Romano Grated bag 03/03/26, 03/12/26

No other Ambriola, Locatelli, Member's Mark, Pinna, or Boar's Head products are included in the recall, and there have been no illnesses reported in association with this outbreak.

People who eat food that is contaminated with Lm can get listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women and their newborns. Other people may be impacted, but it happens less often. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms. A serios infection can spread beyond the gastrointestinal system. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections can occur in older adults and people with weakened immune systems.

Listeriosis is treated with antibiotics. People in the high-risk groups who have flu-like symptoms within two months after eating food contaminated with Lm should get medical care and tell the healthcare professional they may have eaten food contaminated with Lm.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them. They should throw them out or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.