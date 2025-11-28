Bestselling Book "Disconnected Together" Offers Vital Roadmap for Families Navigating the Digital Age

Disconnected Together

A message of hope that we can rewire our minds and reclaim our lives from the machine.” — Dr. Robert Gordon, Ph.D.

CHEVY CHASE, MD, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Harry Gill and Dr. Karyne Messina, prominent experts in psychiatry, neuroscience, psychology, and psychoanalysis, are proud to announce the release of their bestselling book, Disconnected Together : A Family's Guide to Reclaiming Connection in a Digital World.In an era defined by constant notifications, social media feeds, and screen time, many families find themselves physically present but emotionally absent. Drs. Gill and Messina leverage their extensive clinical experience and research to explore how technology is fundamentally reshaping our brains and interpersonal relationships. Disconnected TogetherAs neuroscientists and psychoanalysts, Drs. Gill and Messina have combined their expertise to offer practical, science-backed strategies for families and individuals. This timely guide explores the deep-seated psychoanalytic and neurologic reasons we are so drawn to our devices and provides a clear path to reclaiming the meaningful, real-world connections we are all craving. Hailed as "groundbreaking" and "an urgent, must-read," Disconnected Together offers families, educators, and caregivers essential insights and practical strategies to foster genuine human connection amid the challenges posed by modern technology.Disconnected Together is not just a critique of technology but a constructive guide designed to help families:*Understand the neuroscience behind digital addiction and distraction.*Identify behavioral patterns that lead to emotional disconnect.*Implement practical, evidence-based strategies for improving communication and emotional availability.*Rebuild strong, meaningful relationships in a screen-saturated environment."The digital world, while offering unprecedented connectivity in some ways, often creates barriers to the deep connections essential for healthy family dynamics," says Dr. Gill, a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist with over two decades of experience. "Our goal is to help families move beyond simply coexisting to truly engaging with one another."Dr. Messina, a licensed psychologist and supervising and training analyst on the medical staff of Johns Hopkins Medicine, adds, "We apply psychoanalytic principles to real-world issues, helping individuals and families understand their inner worlds and the complexities of their relationships. This book provides a much-needed framework for navigating these modern challenges and finding a path back to authentic connection."Disconnected Together is an invaluable resource for parents, children, educators, and mental health professionals seeking to address the pervasive issue of digital disconnection. It combines a deep understanding of the human mind with actionable advice, offering a hopeful and practical approach to fostering a more connected, healthy family life.The book is available now at all major online retailers. Drs. Messina and Gill are available for interviews.About the Authors:Dr. Harry Gill, MD, PhD, is a board-certified psychiatrist and neuroscientist. He is the Medical Director at Embark Behavioral Health and a Clinical Assistant Professor at The George Washington University. With expertise in neuroscience-informed psychotherapy, he focuses on the impact of relationships and technology on mental health. You can learn more by visiting https://mylbh.com/ Dr. Karyne Messina, EdD, FABP, is a licensed psychologist, psychoanalyst, and supervising and training analyst at the Washington Baltimore Center for Psychoanalysis. She is on the medical staff of Johns Hopkins Medicine and is the author/editor of several other books that apply psychoanalytic ideas to contemporary societal challenges.

