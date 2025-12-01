Experio Labs Debuts AI‑Free Online Experience Highlighting AI Fatigue in Professional Services

AI-Free products

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Experio Labs Introduces “AI‑Free” Online Concept for Consulting and Professional Services LeadersExperio Labs, a provider of AI contract and proposal intelligence for consulting and professional services firms, today announced an “AI‑Free” online concept experience highlighting the growing sense of AI fatigue among industry leaders. The initiative coincides with the Cyber Monday period and responds to the volume of AI‑related messaging directed at consulting executives.“Our clients, executives in consulting firms, face ongoing AI‑related pressure and constant discussion about keeping up,” said Tovit Neizer, CMO of Experio Labs. “They are managing large volumes of data and institutional memory while also being expected to adopt AI effectively. The AI‑Free concept creates a lighthearted space that acknowledges this reality and suggests a context where AI is handled in the background rather than dominating every conversation.” The AI‑Free experience presents a set of symbolic concepts that represent a break from constant AI discussion, while drawing attention to the operational pressures facing firms as they manage institutional knowledge, regulatory requirements, and complex engagements. Rather than focusing on AI as a trend, the concept underscores the importance of building a reliable organizational memory as the foundation for any successful AI strategy. At the center of the experience is a “CLEAR THE NOISE” wireless earbuds concept, engineered to cut through AI noise and deliver pure, uninterrupted sound. “Now all you have to do is play your favorite music.” Joining the earbuds is a collection of four unique t-shirts, each expressing the modern AI reality with humor and a stress-relief twist:• HEY HI T-SHIRT: “Might sound techy, but it’s simply a casual greeting; just as relaxed as a t-shirt should be.”• AIM HIGH T-SHIRT: “Another motivational phrase. It’s okay to aim lower or take it easy. Whatever works for you.”• A EYE T-SHIRT: “A playful typo to test your attention, like still holding 6/6 vision. We know it’s supposed to be ‘AN EYE,’ but that wouldn’t sound tech-savvy.”• EH! WHY? T-SHIRT: “A chill comment, nothing complicated, perfect for today’s frenetic AI world.”Daniel Cohen-Dumani, Founder and CEO, adds:“We know you’re too busy running your firm and leading your teams. Experio helps you with your institutional memory. The gap isn’t about how fast you can innovate; it’s about maintaining the collective knowledge inside your organization. Stop chasing AI. Too many leaders are hunting for expertise that already exists within their own walls. New hires need months to ramp up, and knowledge walks out the door. You can’t bridge an adoption gap when your own house isn’t in order. Our AI-Free Store is a reminder that humor and clarity offer the best antidote to tech anxiety. You don’t need to chase AI when your foundation is secure.”Experio Labs’ platform focuses on helping firms organize, preserve, and access institutional knowledge across contracts, proposals, and prior engagements, so teams can respond more quickly to client needs while maintaining accuracy and compliance. The AI‑Free concept is being used as part of a broader awareness effort on the role of knowledge intelligence in AI adoption. As an engagement element, the company will periodically select winners from among qualified demos to receive one of the AI‑themed t‑shirt designs.​About Experio LabsExperio Labs helps consulting and professional services organizations preserve, access, and leverage institutional knowledge, supporting explainable and compliant AI use across contracts and proposals. The company’s solutions are designed to reduce time spent searching for information, improve proposal development, and strengthen organizational memory for long‑term resilience

