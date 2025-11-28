Holabird's online-only Americana Sunset auction, December 1-5, has nearly 3,800 lots of collectibles in many categories

Edison Portland Cement Company stock certificate #21, issued in 1899 to Thomas Edison for 1,000 shares and signed twice by Edison (on the certificate and the attached stub). Estimate: $1,500-$2,500. Vintage Navajo made bear claw, turquoise and coral necklace by Navajo silversmith J. Yazzie, well kept, appears to be from about the late 1960's / 1970's. Estimate: $1,400-$1,800. Walt Disney 3 inch by 5 inch matted autograph with a certificate of authenticity from James Spence Authentication in 2022. Estimate: $5,000-$10,000. Historical record of Civil War Prisoners of War at Columbia, S.C., compiled by A.A. Taylor, Captain, 122nd Reg, Ohio Volunteers, containing over 470 autographs of Union officers. Estimate: $8,000-$20,000. Spectacular 8.4 troy ounce gold quartz nugget nicknamed “The Frog” because it resembles a sitting frog, 3 ½ inches by 2 inches, origin unknown. Estimate: $20,000-$25,000.

RENO, NV, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- When Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC held its Fred Holabird’s Grand Finale auction from October 31st thru November 4th, it was supposed to signal the end of the line for the company founder and president before he officially sailed off into retirement. But it turns out the old guy’s still got one more bullet left in the chamber, and it’s locked and loaded.It’s an online-only timed auction titled Americana Sunset, and it’s slated for Monday through Friday, December 1st thru 5th, starting at 8am Pacific time all five days, with internet bidding available exclusively thru iCollector.com, Holabird’s preferred online bidding platform. Bidding is going on right now, as the catalog for all five days - with pictures and descriptions - is posted.“This five-day sale has nearly 3,800 lots, with killer items in many collecting categories, from mining to numismatics to stocks to railroadiana to general Americana,” Mr. Holabird said. “It’s our ‘clear the shelves’ blow-out sale. Many lots begin at just ten dollars, to get the action going.” Anyone who needs help registering on iCollector can call the Holabird office at 775-851-1859.About half of the sale is stocks from the Ken Prag Collection, easily several hundred thousand pieces that take up two full days. “We began selling Ken's stocks, postcards, and documents in 2014,” Holabird said. “Our dealers have been asking for years for us to sell this level of quantity, and we listened. It is a once-in-a-lifetime event, filling dealer inventories for the next decade.”Holabird added he was shocked to find a premier autograph folder with pieces signed by Thomas Edison , Robert Morris, John D. Rockefeller , John C. Fremont, Jay Gould, Wells and Fargo, and others. “We haven’t cherry-picked or looked for autographs in the larger groups,” he said. “In addition, we have included single lots of various rarities for our mining and railroad collectors.”The minerals section features an amazing gold specimen, called the "Frog Nugget" (Lot 4035), Homestake Mine specimens with visible gold, Arizona gold, Nevada ore specimens, minerals, and fossils. Choice ephemera includes a huge group of Comstock mining checks (the last of a hoard that has been selling for the past six months), plus maps, photos, books, and artifacts.General Americana is loaded with jewelry, bottles and bottle-related ephemera, rare books, a Walt Disney autograph with certificate of authenticity, gaming, sports, Western states documents and ephemera, grab bags and "mystery boxes", and more.The transportation category features a select group of railroad and steamer passes and ephemera, including a Mount Lowe Railway signed by Lowe, Southern Pacific Tolfree Eating House pass, Nevada Central Railroad, and more.Over 500 numismatic lots include US and foreign coins, medals, counters, Western tokens, scrip and currency, ingots, pinbacks and badges. Weapons and militaria will include knives, firearms ephemera, and Civil War, World Wars I and II artifacts and ephemera. Also up for bid is Native Americana, political collectibles, art and philatelic.Day 1, on Monday, December 1st contains 844 lots: Part 1 of stocks and bonds; mining and oil; and Part 1 of transportation (including auto, air and railroad A thru M).Day 2, on Tuesday, December 2nd contains 848 lots: Part 2 of stocks and bonds; Part 2 of transportation (railroad M thru Z); and miscellaneous categories (including Express, and autographs, including Thomaas Edison, Robert Morris, Wells Fargo and more).Day 3, on Wednesday, December 3rd contains 674 lots: General Americana; geographic sort; and miscellaneous categories (including jewelry, bottles, gaming, sports, books, toys and more).Day 4, on Thursday, December 4th contains 659 lots: minerals, gold and ore specimens; mining ephemera and artifacts; transportation (air, railroad and steamer); philatelic; political and presidential; Native Americana; and art.Day 5, on Friday, December 5th contains 746 lots: firearms, weapons and militaria; and numismatics (including scrip and currency, ephemera, ingots, US and foreign coins, medals, and tokens and counters).This is a timed auction, online-only, so folks can start bidding absentee right now by logging on to iCollector.com. On each auction day, bidders will be able to join the auction console, place bids, and watch the lots progress. But there won't be an audio/video feed or an auctioneer at a podium. The auction is run by the computer.Once a lot opens, there will be a 20 second countdown. If a bid is placed during this countdown, the timer is reset. Each live bid resets the timer. Once the countdown runs out, the lot will be sold, and the next lot will come up with the same settings. It's up to the bidders to keep the action going.Holabird Western Americana Collections, LLC may be reached by phone, at 1-844-492-2766, or 775-851-1859; and via email, at fredholabird@gmail.com. To learn more, please visit www.holabirdamericana.com . Updates are posted frequently.# # # #

