Motul renews its long-term partnership with MotoGP™

AUBERVILLIERS, FRANCE, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Motul announces the renewal of its partnership with MotoGP™ for another five years, running until 2030.Motul’s involvement in MotoGP™ covers sponsorship throughout the MotoGP™ World Championship, as well as the title sponsorship of the Motul Grand Prix of Japan and the Motul Grand Prix of Valencia.As a leader in the motorcycle sector, Motul has naturally been a proud partner of the most exciting sport on Earth, MotoGP™, for over 15 years. This long-term collaboration aims to reinforce Motul’s global brand awareness and further strengthen its leading position in powersport.Beyond global visibility, the partnership provides Motul with powerful opportunities to deepen local engagement with fans and business ties, all over the world. Concretely, Motul leverages 360° activations on site and online, reinforcing its local impact, and translating the brand’s racing heritage and technical excellence into lasting fan and business relationships.Motul’s involvement as a sponsor of MotoGP™ itself is complemented by its presence in the sport with two top-tier teams: Red Bull KTM Tech3 and Prima Pramac Racing MotoGP.“The renewal of our partnership with MotoGP™ demonstrates our long-term commitment to competition and innovation. Being part of the world’s premier motorcycle racing championship allows us to embody what it means to be a co-creator of performance working alongside the very best to continually push the limits of technology and passion.”Andreea Culcea, Chief Brand and Communication Officer, Motul“We’re happy to continue working with Motul. They are a longstanding partner and bring more than sponsorship to the sport – together we’ve created exciting fan events, focused campaigns, and launched some innovative products. Grands Prix like the season finale in Valencia, with Motul as title sponsor, are a blueprint for what we want to see going forward – a weekend full of different activities that leaves no doubt Valencia was the place to be. We look forward to another step in this partnership and working with Motul to spread MotoGP broadly.”Dan Rossomondo, Chief Commercial Officer at MotoGP rights holder Dorna SportsContactsRaluca Barb-Lefevre, Head of Corporate Communications, Motulr.barblefevre@fr.motul.com / +33 (0) 6 23 56 03 36Marion Fouré, Corporate Communications, External Communication Manager, Motulm.foure@fr.motul.com / +33 (0)6 27 44 30 14Arthur Barbier, Rumeur PubliqueArthur.barbier@rumeurpublique.fr / +33 (0)7 71 80 76 69Thierry Del Jésus, Rumeur Publiquethierry.deljesus@rumeurpublique.fr / +33 (0)6 60 47 90 38Frances Wyld, Sporting Communications and Press, MotoGPfranceswyld@dorna.comAbout MotulMotul specializes in the formulation, production, and distribution of high-quality lubricants that elevate performance in multiple usages from powersport to passenger cars, heavy duty, and industrial applications. Motul has pioneered synthetic oils with its flagship 300V, the first 100% synthetic multigrade lubricant. Building on this long-term know-how, Motul is now extending its expertise to care products for cars, motorbikes and bicycles, as well as advanced fluids for the thermal management of electric vehicle batteries and digital infrastructures such as data centers, addressing the performance and sustainability challenges of tomorrow.Founded in 1853, Motul is a global company present in 160 countries. Over the years, the brand has built a solid reputation as a trusted partner to support the performance of leading manufacturers, top motorsport teams and major championships, such as the 24 Hours of Le Mans, the WEC, MotoGP, Dakar, Goodwood, or the UCI Mountain Bike World Series.About MotoGPWelcome to the most exciting sport on earth. The fastest bikes. The most forward-thinking manufacturers.The world's most fearless riders. This is the hunt, and there can only be one winner. Come with us to the edge of possibility and the edge of your seat. MotoGP. Faster. Forward. Fearless.

