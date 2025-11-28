Cass County Courthouse celebrates National Adoption Day

The Cass County Courthouse in Fargo celebrated National Adoption Day by finalizing adoptions for four families, marking an important milestone for the children and families involved. Judge Younggren presided over the proceedings, supported by five staff members who helped ensure a smooth and welcoming event. This annual observance brings together judges, attorneys, child-welfare professionals, and community partners to support the adoption process and highlight the importance of providing permanent, stable homes.

