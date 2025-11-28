Submit Release
News Search

There were 824 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,095 in the last 365 days.

Cass County Courthouse celebrates National Adoption Day

The Cass County Courthouse in Fargo celebrated National Adoption Day by finalizing adoptions for four families, marking an important milestone for the children and families involved. Judge Younggren presided over the proceedings, supported by five staff members who helped ensure a smooth and welcoming event. This annual observance brings together judges, attorneys, child-welfare professionals, and community partners to support the adoption process and highlight the importance of providing permanent, stable homes.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cass County Courthouse celebrates National Adoption Day

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more