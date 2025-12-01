UMusic Hotels Wins ‘Best Innovative Brand Concept’ at the 25th Hospitality Awards

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UMusic Hotels, the entertainment-driven hospitality venture powered by Universal Music Group, has been awarded Best Innovative Brand Concept at the 25th Hospitality Awards, a prestigious honor recognizing the most forward-thinking projects shaping the future of global travel. The win underscores UMusic Hotels’ groundbreaking vision for cultural hospitality, one where music, creativity, community engagement, and responsible development converge to create destinations unlike anything else in the industry.

Selected by an international jury of hospitality leaders, the award celebrates UMusic Hotels’ distinct ability to merge world-class hospitality with culturally rich programming, preservation-first design, and meaningful support of local creative economies. As the brand continues its global expansion, the recognition signals a significant milestone in establishing a new category of entertainment-driven hospitality.

From the historic UMusic Hotel Madrid to forthcoming destinations, each UMusic property is conceived as a creative hub that champions artistry, community storytelling, and immersive experiences. The brand’s approach extends far beyond traditional amenities, offering performance spaces, cultural learning programs, artist residencies, wellness environments, and architectural concepts that reflect and protect the character of each location.

Winning Best Innovative Brand Concept acknowledges UMusic Hotels’ commitment to evolving the hospitality landscape through a model that is both culturally resonant and globally scalable.

“Being recognized as Best Innovative Brand Concept is particularly meaningful because it reflects exactly what we set out to build,” said Jordi Solé, President of UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle. “UMusic Hotels is rooted in the belief that creativity can transform destinations economically, socially, and culturally. This award celebrates the extraordinary care our teams and partners put into designing spaces that honor local heritage, empower creative communities, and deliver experiences that cannot be replicated elsewhere. We are proud to be shaping a new standard for cultural hospitality.”

About UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle

UMusic Hospitality & Lifestyle (UMHL), developed in partnership with Universal Music Group, is an innovative hospitality and lifestyle company with UMusic Hotels at the heart of its portfolio. UMusic Hotels reimagine traditional hospitality by blending immersive guest experiences, live entertainment, and cultural storytelling in destinations around the world.

Beyond hotels, UMHL extends into UMusic Shop, branded residences, and immersive experiences—creating a global ecosystem where music and hospitality intersect. By integrating entertainment, culture, and community at every touchpoint, UMHL fosters authentic connections, champions creativity, and delivers meaningful social and economic impact in the places it calls home.

