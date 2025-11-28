Submit Release
News Search

There were 842 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 358,101 in the last 365 days.

Vedic Farm Launches Pure A2 Bilona Cow Ghee for Authentic Ayurvedic Wellness

vedic cow ghee -1kg

vedic cow ghee -1kg

vedic farm logo

vedic farm logo

Experience the true essence of Indian tradition with Vedic Farm’s Bilona-made A2 Vedic Cow Ghee — pure, nutritious, and 100% chemical-free.

Our mission is to bring back the true essence of Indian food culture with pure, nutritious and chemical-free ghee for everyday wellness.”
— Ratan Singh
PILANI, RAJASTHAN, INDIA, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In today’s fast-moving world, where shelves are flooded with artificial and processed food, people are gradually returning to the roots — searching for purity, authenticity, and traditional wellness. Vedic Farm is emerging as a trusted name for families who want to experience real nourishment and Ayurvedic goodness in their everyday meals. With a strong commitment to delivering 100% pure Vedic Cow Ghee, made using the ancient Bilona Method, the brand stands proudly for quality, transparency, and farmer empowerment.

Vedic Farm strongly believes that health and tradition should go hand in hand. Their premium Vedic Cow Ghee is not just a kitchen staple — it’s a symbol of India’s cultural heritage, the blessing of desi cows, and a promise of complete wellness.

Bilona Method — The Ancient Science Behind Real Ghee

Unlike factory-produced ghee that uses cream extraction, Vedic Farm strictly follows the Bilona Vidhi, which is mentioned in Ayurvedic texts. The process ensures maximum nutrients, purity, and digestion benefits.

Here’s how the traditional method works:

Fresh milk from Indian cows is boiled and curd is prepared.

The curd is hand-churned using a wooden bilona.

The butter separates naturally.

The butter is slowly heated to produce golden, aromatic ghee.

This slow and mindful preparation protects essential vitamins like A, D, E, and K, and boosts the bioavailability of healthy fats and antioxidants.

This is why Vedic Farm Cow Ghee is highly recommended for children, adults, and the elderly — supporting nourishment at every stage of life.

A2 Milk — The True Identity of Indian Cows

Vedic Farm sources milk only from Indian desi breed cows, which naturally produce A2 type milk — considered superior and easier to digest compared to A1 milk found in hybrid or foreign breed cows.

Benefits of A2 ghee include:

Supports digestive health

Reduces inflammation in the body

Boosts brain and memory function

Enhances fertility and reproductive strength

Improves immunity and metabolism

Promotes healthy bone development

Ayurveda regards A2 ghee as a superfood, calling it “the pure essence of milk and strength”.

A Rich Source of Health and Nutrition

Vedic Farm’s Vedic Cow Ghee is filled with essential nutrients that modern diets often lack. Each spoon carries:

Omega-3 and Omega-9 fatty acids — good fats for heart health

Vitamin A & E — for glowing skin and sharp vision

Vitamin K2 — supports calcium absorption and strong bones

CLA (Conjugated Linoleic Acid) — helps reduce excess fat

Antioxidants — fight aging and boost immunity

It melts easily, digests faster, and provides pure energy without any heaviness.

Benefits for Modern Lifestyle & Wellness
✔ Brain and Memory Booster

Ideal for growing children and professionals who need high focus and mental sharpness.

✔ Weight Loss Friendly

Good fats help burn unhealthy body fat and support metabolism.

✔ Skin & Beauty Enhancer

Works as a natural moisturizer, slows aging, and makes skin soft and radiant.

✔ Fertility Support for Men & Women

Provides essential nutrients for hormonal balance and reproductive wellness.

✔ Heart & Joint Health

Keeps cholesterol levels balanced and strengthens bones and cartilage.

✔ Immunity Strengthening

Acts as a protective shield in seasonal changes and helps fight infections.

A Helping Hand to Indian Farmers

Vedic Farm is not just a brand — it’s a movement to uplift rural India. By sourcing milk directly from small dairy farmers and supporting natural cow care, the company ensures:

Fair pricing for farmers

Encouragement of chemical-free cattle feeding

Zero hormone injections and safe cattle health practices

Traceability and transparency from farm to jar

Every purchase becomes a step toward strengthening India’s traditional farming and empowering local families.

Purity Tested — Trust Guaranteed

To ensure absolute safety and credibility, every batch of Vedic Farm Cow Ghee undergoes:

✔ Laboratory purity tests
✔ Strict hygiene monitoring
✔ No artificial colors or flavors
✔ Zero preservatives and chemicals

What you receive is exactly what our ancestors enjoyed — pure, aromatic, golden desi ghee.

Why Choose Vedic Farm Over Regular Ghee?
Features Vedic Farm Cow Ghee Commercial Ghee
Milk source A2 Indian Cow Milk Mixed or A1 Milk
Method Traditional Bilona Machine processed
Additives None Often added
Taste & Aroma Natural & Rich Industrial
Health Benefits High Very limited
Price Value Premium but worth it Cheap but compromised

Vedic Farm believes — “If it is going inside your body, it must be the purest.”

Trusted by Households Across India

From mothers preparing school lunch to fitness experts planning balanced diets — Vedic Farm has become a favorite among people who care for real nourishment.

Its versatility makes it suitable for:

Daily cooking & tadka

Rotis and parathas

Ayurvedic remedies & home healing

Kids’ diet and brain development

Festive sweets and desserts

A spoon a day can truly transform your health. ✨

Direct From Farm to Your Home

Instead of long supply chains and middlemen, Vedic Farm ensures fast & fresh delivery straight from farms to families across India. The product is currently available on the brand’s website and soon expanding to major online marketplaces.

Official Website:
vedicfarm.in

Consumers can explore multiple size options depending on their daily usage.

Vision of Vedic Farm

Vedic Farm’s mission is to bring back India’s wisdom of food — where every meal was medicine and every ingredient was sacred.

Their aim is:

To revive traditional Indian dairy culture

To provide honest and pure food products

To support farmer livelihood and animal welfare

To promote sustainable food consumption

The brand dreams of a future where every Indian home switches to pure Vedic Cow Ghee as a lifestyle and health choice.

The Taste of Tradition — The Power of Ayurveda — The Purity of Nature

That’s what defines Vedic Farm Vedic Cow Ghee.

Final Words

Vedic Farm invites you to experience a product that carries the blessings of nature, the wisdom of Ayurveda, and the love of Indian farmers. With every jar of Vedic Cow Ghee, you bring home purity, energy, and a timeless taste that generations have trusted.

Make the healthy shift today — choose real, choose natural, choose Vedic Farm.

Ratan singh
Vedic Farm
+91 9587137933
email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Vedic Farm Launches Pure A2 Bilona Cow Ghee for Authentic Ayurvedic Wellness

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.

We use cookies to enhance your experience. Learn more