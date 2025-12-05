Mosaic Medicine Introduces Reduced-Panel Primary Care Model in Bradenton, Florida

Mosaic Medicine: Personalized care designed to restore balance, strength, and vitality at every stage of life. Driving a higher standard of patient-centered care, Mosaic Medicine delivers a boutique clinical experience designed for real continuity, deeper engagement, and proactive health management. Driving better family health outcomes through proactive, relationship-centered primary care. Mosaic Medicine keeps every generation aligned, supported, and cared for with a personalized approach that actually feels human.

Clinic announces a redesigned practice structure supporting enhanced access and expanded visit times.

Our goal is to create an environment where patients have dependable access and consistent interaction with their provider.” — Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP

BRANDENTON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mosaic Medicine, a Direct Primary Care clinic in Bradenton, Florida, has introduced a reduced-panel primary care model designed to increase provider availability and strengthen patient continuity. Under the new structure, each provider manages approximately 200–300 patients, compared to the traditional 3,000-patient framework commonly seen in primary care settings.The initiative is led by Cory Lucas, FNP-C, ENP, a dual-board-certified Family and Emergency Nurse Practitioner with over 15 years of clinical experience. Lucas’ background includes service as a U.S. Army Medic and clinical work in family practice, urgent care, and emergency medicine.Practice Philosophy and FrameworkThe reduced-panel model supports extended visit times, consistent scheduling with the same provider, and improved day-to-day accessibility. Mosaic Medicine emphasizes relationship-based care, continuity, and a coordinated approach to each patient’s long-term health history.“Our goal is to create an environment where patients have dependable access and consistent interaction with their provider,” said Lucas. “Maintaining smaller panels allows us to dedicate time and attention to each individual’s care needs.”Services and Areas of FocusMosaic Medicine provides a range of services typical of Direct Primary Care and integrative wellness settings. These include primary care consultations, executive-level membership options, small-business health solutions, hormone-related evaluations, IV nutrient therapy, and integrative wellness planning.The clinic’s approach combines conventional primary care with lifestyle-focused evaluation, diagnostic testing, and individualized care planning.Industry ContextAcross the United States, primary care organizations are exploring alternative models to address rising panel sizes and limited visit availability. Direct Primary Care practices, including Mosaic Medicine, utilize membership-based structures to manage patient volume and improve provider access. Mosaic Medicine’s reduced-panel model reflects a broader trend toward redesigned primary care delivery approaches.About Mosaic MedicineMosaic Medicine is a Direct Primary Care and integrative wellness clinic in Bradenton, Florida. The practice operates Monday through Friday and can be reached at (941) 777-5665 or info@getmosaicmed.com. More information is available at getmosaicmed.comThe clinic maintains active social media channels on Instagram (@mosaicmed) and Facebook (GetMosaicMed) for updates and community engagement.

Mosaic Medicine Executive Direct Primary Care

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.