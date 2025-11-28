Manilotti Introduces Smart Sync 90 Hob With Nine-Level Heat Control

Manilotti Italy Manilotti Hon

Manilotti Revolutionary Glass Hob Launching January 2026—Italian Innovation Redefines Residential Cooking

"Smart Sync 90 represents what happens when professional kitchen standards meet Italian design obsession. It's precision, elegance, and intelligence—in one hob."” — Guilia Ferrari

MILAN, MILAN, ITALY, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Manilotti announces the release of its latest kitchen innovation, the Smart Sync 90 hob. The new appliance features nine-level precision heat control and is available from January 2026 in Italy, Western Europe, and the Middle East.

The Smart Sync 90 integrates advanced touch controls and SABAF Italian burners. The product is designed to meet the technical demands of modern residential kitchens and has undergone rigorous internal testing.

According to Manilotti, “The Smart Sync 90 was developed in response to growing demand for greater cooking precision and safety. Our engineering team prioritized ease of use and durability in every feature.”

