Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market to Reach USD $1.11 Billion by 2029 at 6.5% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market?

In recent years, the market size of HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) duct silencers has witnessed substantial growth. The market, which is valued at $0.81 billion in 2024, is anticipated to swell to $0.87 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. This growth during the historic period can be ascribed to factors such as heightened awareness about noise pollution, an increase in the severity of noise and acoustic regulations, heightened demand for retrofit in existing buildings, and a surge in the adoption of energy-efficient HVAC systems.

The market size of duct silencers in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector is poised to witness robust growth in the near future. It is estimated to expand to a sizable $1.11 billion by 2029, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growing emphasis on healthier and more comfortable indoor climates, technological advancements in design and materials, increased adoption in growing economies, and urbanization trends are factors contributing to the growth in the forecast period. Key trends in this period include the adoption of smart technologies, modular designs to aid flexible installations, technological leaps, the rise of eco-friendly materials, the invention of active-passive hybrid silencers, and a move towards sustainability.

Download a free sample of the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) duct silencers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29787&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Global Market Growth?

The market size of duct silencers in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sector is poised to witness robust growth in the near future. It is estimated to expand to a sizable $1.11 billion by 2029, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%. The growing emphasis on healthier and more comfortable indoor climates, technological advancements in design and materials, increased adoption in growing economies, and urbanization trends are factors contributing to the growth in the forecast period. Key trends in this period include the adoption of smart technologies, modular designs to aid flexible installations, technological leaps, the rise of eco-friendly materials, the invention of active-passive hybrid silencers, and a move towards sustainability.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market?

Major players in the Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Carrier Global Corp.

• Taikisha Ltd.

• Greenheck Fan Corp.

• Lindab Group AB

• Systemair AB

• FläktGroup

• Swegon Group AB

• TROX GmbH

• Ruskin Company

• Volution Group Plc

What Are The Future Trends Of The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market?

Key players in the Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) duct silencers market are prioritizing the development of active noise control technology to gain a competitive edge. This technology employs microphones and speakers to recognize and create sound waves which directly counteract noise from ducts, thereby effectively eliminating undesired noises. This is especially useful for low-frequency noises that aren't easily minimized by passive silencers. For example, in January 2024, Austrian acoustics firm Redu-Sone launched its MPP-based active duct silencers. These come equipped with digital signal processing for adaptive noise reduction, a compact construct for efficient use of space, and can be integrated with building management systems for real-time acoustic monitoring. This technology enhances the comfort of occupants and energy efficiency whilst complying with noise regulations. The use of active noise control signals a significant development in the HVAC duct silencers market, offering superior noise reduction and intelligent operational control.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market Report?

The heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) duct silencers market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Inline Duct Silencers, Rectangular Duct Silencers, Circular Duct Silencers, Acoustic Panels

2) By Material: Fiberglass, Metal, Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Mineral Wool, Polyurethane

3) By Installation Type: Pre-Fabricated Systems, Custom-Designed Systems, Retrofit Solutions, New Construction Installations

4) By Application: Commercial, Industrial, Residential, Institutional, Transportation

5) By End-User Industry: Construction, Manufacturing, Aerospace, Automotive, Hospitality

SubSegments:

1) By Inline Duct Silencers: Standard Inline Silencers, High-Performance Inline Silencers, Variable Air Volume Inline Silencers, Custom Inline Silencers

2) By Rectangular Duct Silencers: Splitter Type Silencers, Baffle Type Silencers, Packless Type Silencers, Dissipative Type Silencers

3) By Circular Duct Silencers: Straight Circular Silencers, Elbow Circular Silencers, Concentric Circular Silencers, Perforated Tube Circular Silencers

4) By Acoustic Panels: Perforated Metal Acoustic Panels, Fabric Wrapped Acoustic Panels, Wooden Acoustic Panels, Composite Acoustic Panels

View the full heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (hvac) duct silencers market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/heating-ventilation-and-air-conditioning-hvac-duct-silencers-global-market-report

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Industry?

In the 2025 Global Market Report on Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers, North America emerged as the leading region in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The other regions analyzed in the report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Silencers Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Ventilation Heating Airconditioning And Commercial Refrigeration Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ventilation-heating-airconditioning-and-commercial-refrigeration-equipment-global-market-report

Ductless Heating And Cooling Systems Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/ductless-heating-and-cooling-systems-global-market-report

Commercial Fan And Air Purification Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/commercial-fan-and-air-purification-equipment-market

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.