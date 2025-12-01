Food Contact Paper Market Expanding With $93.78 Billion at 5.3% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

Food Contact Paper Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Forecast For The Food Contact Paper Market From 2024 To 2029?

The size of the food contact paper market has progressively increased over the past few years. It is anticipated to expand from $73.95 billion in 2024 to $76.17 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.0%. The rise observed during the historical period is due to increased consumer safety awareness, the enlargement of the market in the food packaging sector, improvements in barrier coatings, sustainability efforts, and the inclination of consumers towards convenience.

Over the next several years, the food contact paper market is set to experience robust growth, expanding to worth $93.78 billion in 2029 with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3%. Several factors contributing to this predicted growth within the forecast period are digital transformations in packaging, global expansion of food packaging, a move toward bio-based elements, as well as the demand for sustainable packaging solutions. Future trends in the forecast period include properties to resist microbes, the development of single-use packaging solutions, innovations in transparency and labeling, the introduction of biodegradable and compostable materials as well as the advent of customized and brand-centric packaging.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Food Contact Paper Market?

The anticipated increase in bakery product consumption is predicted to stimulate the expansion of the food contact paper market in the foreseeable future. Bakery goods encompass a broad spectrum of oven-baked food items including bread, cakes, pastries, cookies, muffins, croissants, and bagels. The bakery sector represents one of the primary consumers of food contact paper due to the necessity to preserve the freshness and quality of bakery goods such as bread, cakes, pastries, and cookies through appropriate packaging. As per a report from PhilArchive, a digital organization based in Canada, from September 2022, there will be an estimated growth of 40.4% in bakery product consumption by 2025 compared to 2021, incorporating an expected 32.3% increase in bun goods alone. Hence, the increased demand for bakery goods is fueling the progression of the food contact paper market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Food Contact Paper Market?

Major players in the Food Contact Paper include:

• Mondi plc

• Westrock Company

• Pudumjee Paper Products Ltd.

• Asian Pulp & Paper Company

• Ahlstrom- Munksjo Oyj

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Twin River Paper Company

• UPM-Kymmene Corporation

• Schweitzer-Mauduit International Inc.

• SCG Packaging Public Company Limited

What Are The Top Trends In The Food Contact Paper Industry?

The trend of sustainable and creative packaging is gaining traction in markets for consumer and food contact papers. A primary strategy for major players in the food contact papers market is innovating packaging solutions that are eco-friendly for fresh foods to consolidate their market presence. For instance, Novolex, a prominent US packaging product manufacturer, introduced Power Prep in April 2023. This new product line consists of laminated insulated packaging created specifically for fresh food items. Power Prep by Novolex employs a non-fluorinated paper resistant to oil and grease, integrated with a pattern resembling honeycomb to create an insulative layer. In addition to this, the packaging is tougher against punctures compared to traditional ones made of foil or foil/paper structures. Furthermore, it incorporates anti-curling features to facilitate flat sheeting when preparing foods on a large scale.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Food Contact Paper Market Segments

The food contact paper market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Poly Coated, Non-Poly Coated

2) By Material: Kraft Paper, Specialty Paper, Recycled Paper, Other Materials

3) By Application: Bakery And Confectionery, Fresh Food, Dairy Products, Fast Food, Baby Food, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Poly Coated: Polyethylene Coated Paper, Polypropylene Coated Paper

2) By Non-Poly Coated: Greaseproof Paper, Waxed Paper, Parchment Paper, Kraft Paper

Which Regions Are Dominating The Food Contact Paper Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America led the market for food contact paper. The region forecasted with the most rapid growth for food contact paper globally is Asia-Pacific. The report includes market data for the following regions: Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

