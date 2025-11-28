Macao's composite interest rates – 3rd Quarter 2025
MACAU, November 28 - According to statistics released today (28 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, funding costs of the banking sector in Macao generally fell in the third quarter of 2025.
At end-September 2025, the composite interest rate for the Macao pataca and the Hong Kong dollar decreased by 16 basis points and 10 basis points, from 1.37% and 2.42% at end-June 2025 to 1.21% and 2.32% respectively.
Macao’s composite interest rates are the weighted average interest rates of all interest-bearing liabilities and non-interest-bearing demand deposits on Macao banks’ books.
Detailed information is available in the latest time series.
https://www.amcm.gov.mo/en/research-statistics/statistics-page/monetary-and-financial-statistics-time-series
