Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey - 30 June 2025

MACAU, November 28 - According to the statistics released today (28 November) by the Monetary Authority of Macao, on 30 June 2025, investment of Macao residents (including individuals, the government and other legal entities but excluding Macao SAR’s foreign exchange reserves) in securities issued by unrelated non-residents reached MOP1,314.7 billion at current market value, representing increments of 9.2% and 12.1% when compared with end-2024 and end-June 2024 respectively. Among the various instruments of portfolio investment, the market values of equity securities (including mutual funds and investment trust units), long-term debt securities and short-term debt securities increased by 3.4%, 6.5% and 37.1% from end-2024 to MOP327.1 billion, MOP799.6 billion and MOP187.9 billion respectively.

By geographical distribution, the Asian region continued to occupy the largest share of Macao residents’ external portfolio investment, at 44.1%. The rest was mainly placed in North America (22.9%), Europe (17.1%), the North Atlantic and Caribbean (10.8%) and Oceania (2.0%).

Investment in securities issued by entities in the Chinese mainland (including those securities listed on exchanges outside the mainland) continued to assume the leading position, occupying 28.1% of Macao residents’ external portfolio investment. Its market value increased by 8.3% from end-2024 to MOP369.8 billion; of which, the investment consisted of MOP54.2 billion in equity securities, MOP168.6 billion in long-term debt securities and MOP147.0 billion in short-term debt securities, taking up 16.6%, 21.1% and 78.2% of the respective total. Concurrently, the share of investment in securities issued by Hong Kong SAR entities remained at 8.9% while the corresponding market value increased by 8.5% to MOP116.8 billion; of which, equity securities and long-term debt securities amounted to MOP41.2 billion and MOP57.1 billion respectively.

The market value of Macao residents’ investment in securities issued by entities in the United States increased by 9.6% from end-2024 to MOP274.4 billion while its share in total external portfolio investment stood at 20.9%.

Investment in European securities rose by 6.9% to MOP225.3 billion in market value from end-2024 with a share of 17.1%. Among the European countries, the portfolio investment in Ireland, Luxembourg and the United Kingdom took up larger portions, equivalent to MOP67.5 billion, MOP43.6 billion and MOP40.1 billion respectively.

The market value of Macao residents’ portfolio investment in the North Atlantic and Caribbean increased by 3.3% from end-2024 to MOP142.3 billion, representing 10.8% of total external portfolio investment. Within this total, the market value of portfolio investment in the British Virgin Islands dropped by 3.8% to MOP69.2 billion.

The market value of Macao residents’ portfolio investment in Belt and Road Initiative countries (excluding China) increased by 20.7% from end-2024 to MOP118.5 billion, equivalent to 9.0% of the total. Meanwhile, the market value of portfolio investment in Portuguese-speaking countries was MOP1.2 billion, which was placed in securities issued by entities in Portugal and Brazil.

The compilation of Coordinated Portfolio Investment Survey (CPIS), jointly conducted by the Monetary Authority of Macao (AMCM) and the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC), follows the methodology advocated by the International Monetary Fund.