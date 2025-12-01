Hand Truck And Dolly Market to Reach $1.44 Billion by 2029 with 5.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Hand Truck And Dolly Market Size And Growth?

The market size of hand trucks and dollies has been experiencing robust expansion in the last few years. It is set to increase from $1.09 billion in 2024 to $1.15 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2%. The growth witnessed in the past years can be linked to escalating demand spurred by e-commerce and last-mile delivery. Likewise, a rising need in the sectors of warehousing and industrial automation, a growing preference for the use of lightweight, high-strength materials in the manufacture of hand trucks and dollies, and amplified focus on workplace safety and ergonomic design has also contributed.

We can forecast vigorous growth within the hand truck and dolly market in the subsequent years, anticipated to reach $1.45 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. Factors for this projected growth include prevalent use of online sales platforms for material handling equipment, infrastructural and logistics advancements in evolving markets, and the rising requirement for portable and high-performance material handling tools. In the forecasted timeframe, several trends are expected to emerge such as the incorporation of automation in warehousing and material handling, technological evolution in electric-powered dollies catering to heavy-duty applications, advancements in technology, fabrication of lightweight and sturdy materials, application of antimicrobial coatings designed for cold chain logistics, and the introduction of ergonomic designs to bolster workplace safety.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Hand Truck And Dolly Market?

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Hand Truck And Dolly Market?

Major players in the Hand Truck And Dolly Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Hamilton Co.

• Breg Products Ltd.

• Vestil Manufacturing Corp.

• New Age Industrial Corp.

• Harper Trucks Inc.

• Magline Inc.

• RWM Casters

• Little Giant Products Inc.

• Dutro Co.

• Wesco Industrial Products LLC.

How Is The Hand Truck And Dolly Market Segmented?

The hand truck and dolly market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Foldable Hand Trucks, Non-Foldable Hand Trucks, Hand Trucks And Dollies

2) By Material: Steel, Plastics, Aluminum, Other Materials

3) By Load Capacity: Light-Duty (Up To 200 lbs), Medium-Duty (200 To 600 lbs), Heavy-Duty (Over 600 lbs)

4) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Offline Retail, Direct Sales, Wholesale Distributors

5) By End Use: Retail And E-Commerce, Manufacturing And Industrial, Construction, Food And Beverage, Residential Or Home Use, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Foldable Hand Trucks: Aluminum Foldable Hand Trucks, Steel Foldable Hand Trucks, Plastic Foldable Hand Trucks, Convertible Foldable Hand Trucks, Lightweight Foldable Hand Trucks

2) By Non-Foldable Hand Trucks: Upright Non-Foldable Hand Trucks, Platform Non-Foldable Hand Trucks, Convertible Non-Foldable Hand Trucks, Stair Climbing Non-Foldable Hand Trucks, Heavy-Duty Non-Foldable Hand Trucks

3) By Hand Trucks And Dollies: Two Wheel Hand Trucks, Four Wheel Dollies, Appliance Hand Trucks, Furniture Dollies, Convertible Hand Trucks And Dollies

View the full hand truck and dolly market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hand-truck-and-dolly-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Hand Truck And Dolly Market?

In the Hand Truck and Dolly Global Market Report 2025, North America led as the biggest market in 2024. The growth is projected to be quickest in the Asia-Pacific region. Other regions analyzed in this market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

