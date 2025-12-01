Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

December 1, 2025

How Much Is The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Worth?

The market for artificial intelligence (AI) in generating grocery lists has seen an unprecedented surge in recent years. It is projected to increase from $1.05 billion in 2024 to $1.35 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.6%. This significant growth during the historical period can be traced back to the escalating use of predictive analytics in grocery organization, the growing implementation of AI-driven suggestion engines, the mounting incorporation of voice assistants in contemporary kitchens, the acceleration in automation within online grocery services, and the spike in user interaction through mobile shopping apps.

The market size of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) based grocery list creation sector is estimated to witness a substantial growth in the years to come. It is projected to reach a value of $3.65 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 28.3%. This growth during the predicted period could be attributed to factors such as increased integration of AI with smart home systems, a surge in the adoption of voice-activated grocery aids, an expanding demand for personalized diet and meal plans, growing partnerships between retail and tech firms, and an increase in investment in AI-powered grocery delivery services. Key trends expected during this period include progress in natural language processing for enhanced list generation, innovations in predictive analytics for tailored shopping experiences, the evolution of AI-powered inventory management solutions, advancements in sync with wearable and mobile devices, and novel development in real-time suggestion and meal planning systems.

What Are The Factors Driving The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Who Are The Major Players In The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

Major players in the Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Walmart Inc.

• Amazon.com Inc.

• The Kroger Co.

• Albertsons Companies Inc.

• H-E-B Grocery Company LP

• J Sainsbury Plc

• Instacart

• Ocado Group Plc

• Peapod Digital Labs LLC

• Mercato Inc.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Sector?

Leading firms in the artificial intelligence (AI) powered grocery list generation market are developing AI-based list-to-cart utilities to make the online shopping process more efficient and cut down on manual work in choosing items. AI-based list-to-cart tools apply machine learning and natural language processing to find, pull out and sort grocery items from written or digital lists, transforming them instantly into orders that are ready to be checked out on online retail platforms. For example, a tech firm based out in UAE, Careem Networks FZ LLC, rolled out an AI-based grocery list utility in July 2025 to make grocery shopping more straightforward by letting users upload handwritten or typed lists directly to the Careem app. This utility uses AI to identify items, matches them with existing products, and creates a personalized shopping page that offers one-click addition to the cart. Various input methods such as image uploads, text scanning, and manual entries are accommodated, guaranteeing its wide-ranging applicability.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market Share?

The grocery list generation artificial intelligence (AI) market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Cloud-Based, On-Premises

3) By End-User: Individuals, Retailers, Food Delivery Services, Supermarkets Or Hypermarkets, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Machine Learning Platforms, Natural Language Processing Tools, Computer Vision Systems, Data Analytics Software, Recommendation Engines

2) By Services: Integration And Deployment Services, Training And Consulting Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

What Are The Regional Trends In The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Market?

The Grocery List Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Global Market Report 2025 reveals North America as the leading region in the market in the year 2024. Asia-Pacific is predicted to experience the rapidest growth in the forecast period. The report comprehensively covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

