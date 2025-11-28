Influential Women Highlights Deborah Narh: A Governance, Risk, and Compliance Analyst at Clark County School District

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Championing Cybersecurity Through Strategic Risk Management and Compliance ExcellenceLas Vegas, Nevada – Deborah Narh, CISM, is an accomplished cybersecurity professional renowned for her expertise in cloud security, IT risk management, governance, and compliance. With over six years of experience in both the public and private sectors, Deborah has dedicated her career to developing and implementing comprehensive security frameworks that meet industry standards, including NIST, ISO/IEC 27001, HIPAA, and PCI DSS. Currently serving as a Governance, Risk, and Compliance Analyst at the Clark County School District, she plays a pivotal role in safeguarding sensitive data while ensuring regulatory compliance across the educational landscape.Deborah’s academic credentials include a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from the University of Ghana and a Master of Science in Cybersecurity from Grand Canyon University, as well as industry-recognized certifications, including CompTIA Security+ CE and Certified Information Security Manager (CISM). This unique combination of educational backgrounds enables her to blend technical and behavioral insights, enhancing her capability to manage risks effectively and influence organizational change. Before her current role, Deborah held significant positions at GoHealth, Credit One Bank, and CDW, where she led critical initiatives in Risk management, vulnerability assessments, policy development, and third-party risk management.In addition to her professional responsibilities, Deborah is a passionate advocate for the ethical use of technology and education. She volunteers with ISACA as a Global Achievement Award Reviewer, where she supports excellence in cybersecurity leadership on a global scale. Her commitment to the field extends beyond her job; she actively seeks to inspire and mentor the next generation of cybersecurity professionals.Deborah attributes her success to her focus on building experience and her dedication to continuous evolution within the cybersecurity field. She began her career in desktop support, identifying a need for increased efficiency and creating a guide to solve common technical issues, which significantly reduced help desk calls. This proactive approach set the stage for her transition into cybersecurity, where she obtained her Security+ certification and progressed into roles such as information security analyst, system administrator, security and compliance analyst, and ultimately, Governance, Risk, and Compliance Analyst. Her journey reflects a shift from technical problem-solving to a deeper understanding of regulatory frameworks in sectors like finance, healthcare, and education.“The best career advice I’ve ever received was to stay consistent with my passion and area of expertise, rather than trying to be a jack-of-all-trades,” Deborah shares. “By focusing deeply on what I love and committing to mastering it, I’ve been able to grow into a true expert in my field.” This consistency has been vital in building her credibility, unlocking new opportunities, and making impactful contributions to her organizations.For young women entering the cybersecurity and compliance field, Deborah advises, “Develop a strong grasp of regulatory frameworks and always be willing to dive into the details. Success in this industry comes from hard work, persistence, and a genuine passion for protecting systems and data. Stay curious, stay focused, and never stop learning.”Currently, Deborah identifies one of the biggest challenges in the cybersecurity field as the widening gap between job titles and actual opportunities, particularly in analyst roles. While many positions may seem available, not all offer meaningful growth or align with long-term career objectives. “The focus should be on roles that provide real impact, skill development, and career advancement, not merely checking a title off the list,” she emphasizes. “The opportunity lies in finding positions that truly challenge you and allow you to contribute to broader organizational security objectives.”The values that guide Deborah in both her work and personal life include integrity, accountability, and impact. She prides herself on working well under pressure and maintaining organization, especially during high-stakes responsibilities such as pre-audit preparation or enhancing security posture. One of her most meaningful accomplishments was reviving and implementing a long-delayed security awareness program, something her CIO had been eager to see launched. “Knowing that my efforts have helped organizations avoid costly fines and strengthen their overall security motivates me to continue making a difference,” she notes.Known for her integrity, strategic mindset, and collaborative approach, Deborah Narh remains dedicated to advancing secure digital environments and mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Known for her integrity, strategic mindset, and collaborative approach, Deborah Narh remains dedicated to advancing secure digital environments and mentoring the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Her commitment to excellence and ethical technology use continues to inspire those around her, solidifying her place as a leader in the cybersecurity community.

