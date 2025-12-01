Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market to Reach $7.07 Billion at a Steady 7.1% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Green And Bio-Based Solvents Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Large Will The Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Be By 2025?

The market size for green and bio-based solvents has seen significant expansion in the past few years. Starting at a value of $5.00 billion in 2024, it is projected to rise to $5.37 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Several factors have spurred this progress in the historical period, including a surge in the demand for environmentally friendly products, enhanced consciousness about environmental sustainability, stringent regulations against volatile organic compounds, the growth of green chemistry initiatives, and high adoption in cleaning applications.

The market for green and bio-based solvents is projected to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a valuation of $7.08 billion in 2029, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This expected growth in the predicted timeframe can be linked to the proliferating need for environmentally friendly industrial solutions, its broadening use in the pharmaceuticals and cosmetics industry, increased government endorsement for bio-based chemicals, the enlargement of bio-refineries and bio-based production, and the escalating emphasis on minimizing carbon emissions. Key trends for this period are advancements in technology specific to bio-based solvent production, creative breakthroughs in fermentation and enzyme procedures, progression in biomass conversion, research and stimulation of sustainable chemistry, and enhanced partnerships between traditional chemical and biotech companies.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Landscape?

Who Are The Top Players In The Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market?

Major players in the Green And Bio-Based Solvents Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Cargill Incorporated

• Archer Daniels Midland Company

• BASF SE

• LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

• Sasol Limited

• DowDuPont Inc.

• Arkema Group

• IOI Oleochemical Industries Berhad

• Dow Huntsman Corporation

• Solvay S.A.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Green And Bio-Based Solvents Industry?

Leaders in the green and bio-based solvents industry are concentrating on crafting inventive solutions such as carbon-neutral solvent compilation to cater to the burgeoning demand for eco-friendly and sustainable chemical substitutes. A carbon-neutral assortment of solvents signifies a series of solvents with balanced or offset total carbon emissions, guaranteeing that their manufacture and utilization have a net-zero influence on the environment. For instance, Solvay S.A, a French chemical company, unveiled its Augeo carbon-neutral collection during the 2024 Annual Meeting of the American Cleaning Institute in January 2024. This collection includes solvents manufactured solely from renewable resources that are easily biodegradable. These are formulated with low VOC (LVP VOC) solvent systems; the newest products enhance cleaning and fragrance uses by delivering robust solubilization power, mild smell, slow drying up, and an accredited carbon-neutral life cycle through high-quality offsets and renewable resource sourcing. The proposition aims to supersede traditional petrochemical cleaning solvents while contributing to a reduced carbon footprint and better sustainability credentials.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market

The green and bio-based solvents market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Glycols, Bio-Diols, Ethyl Lactate, D-Limonene, Methyl Soyate

2) By Application: Paints And Coatings, Industrial And Domestic Cleaning, Printing Inks, Adhesives And Sealants, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetics, Agriculture, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Automotive, Construction, Packaging, Personal Care, Electronics, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Bio-Alcohols: Ethanol, Isopropanol, Butanol, Propanol

2) By Bio-Glycols: Ethylene Glycol, Propylene Glycol, Butylene Glycol, Glycerol

3) By Bio-Diols: Ethylene Diol, Propylene Diol, Butylene Diol, Hexylene Diol

4) By Ethyl Lactate: Food Grade, Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade

5) By D-Limonene: Orange Peel Extract, Citrus Oil Derived, Technical Grade D-Limonene, Refined D-Limonene

6) By Methyl Soyate: Industrial Grade, Cosmetic Grade, Cleaning Grade

Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Regional Insights

In 2024, North America stood as the leading region in the Global Green And Bio-Based Solvents Market Report 2025. It is predicted that Asia-Pacific will experience the most rapid growth during the forecast period. This report includes comprehensive coverage of regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

