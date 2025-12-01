Hybrid Cloud Networking Market Size Worth $27.31 Billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Hybrid Cloud Networking Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Hybrid Cloud Networking Market Worth?

In the past few years, there has been an exponential increase in the size of the hybrid cloud networking market. Predictions show that the market will expand from a $9.79 billion industry in 2024 to a $12.05 billion industry in 2025, experiencing an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.1%. Historical growth has been driven by factors including the increased use of cloud computing, a necessity for flexible it infrastructure, the desire for cost-effective it solutions, initiatives for digital transformation in enterprises, and the surge in big data analytics.

The market size of hybrid cloud networking is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $27.31 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth anticipated within the forecast period is linked to the rising demand for hybrid cloud security solutions, incorporation of AI and machine learning, the proliferation of multi-cloud strategies, the escalation in IoT and edge computing adoption, and the necessity for regulatory compliance and data privacy. Notable trends for the forecast period include hybrid cloud platforms ready for AI, integration from edge-to-cloud, the uptake of as-a-service models, enhanced processing through high-performance computing, and the inclusion of AI accelerators for intricate workloads.

Download a free sample of the hybrid cloud networking market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29795&type=smp

What Are The Factors Driving The Hybrid Cloud Networking Market?

The market size of hybrid cloud networking is predicted to experience significant expansion in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $27.31 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.7%. The growth anticipated within the forecast period is linked to the rising demand for hybrid cloud security solutions, incorporation of AI and machine learning, the proliferation of multi-cloud strategies, the escalation in IoT and edge computing adoption, and the necessity for regulatory compliance and data privacy. Notable trends for the forecast period include hybrid cloud platforms ready for AI, integration from edge-to-cloud, the uptake of as-a-service models, enhanced processing through high-performance computing, and the inclusion of AI accelerators for intricate workloads.

Who Are The Major Players In The Hybrid Cloud Networking Market?

Major players in the Hybrid Cloud Networking Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Google LLC

• Microsoft Corporation

• Amazon Web Services (AWS)

• Dell Technologies

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

• IBM Corporation

• Oracle Corporation

• Cisco Systems

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

• Equinix Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Hybrid Cloud Networking Market?

Top-tier firms in the hybrid cloud networking market are prioritizing technological advancement and innovation in hybrid cloud networking and AI infrastructure. This includes AI-adjusted hybrid cloud platforms, edge-to-cloud amalgamation, as-a-service models that are easy to scale, high-capacity computing with advanced processors, and AI accelerators that are in-built to efficiently handle intricate workloads across public, private, and multi-cloud systems. An AI-adapted hybrid cloud network is characterized as a cloud infrastructure custom-built to support the demands of AI workloads, merging efficient computing, scalable storage, and hybrid cloud connections for effective AI training and inference. For example, Lenovo Group Limited, a Chinese tech company known for its PCs, laptops, servers, storage and hybrid cloud infrastructure, unveiled its newest ThinkAgile hybrid cloud solutions and ThinkSystem channels in December 2023 to push AI integration. These platforms, driven by 5th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, offer improved cloud implementation, hybrid connection, and performance of AI workload. They support extensive AI training and inference tasks efficiently due to their built-in AI acceleration and power-saving designs. Lenovo's TruScale as-a-Service along with its professional services offer scalable, cost-effective, and flexible hybrid cloud solutions which seamlessly integrate edge-to-cloud. This product launch bolsters Lenovo's standing in the hybrid cloud networking and AI infrastructure sectors, as it facilitates quicker AI deployment by enterprises, efficient use of IT resources, and superior business outcomes.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Hybrid Cloud Networking Market Share?

The hybrid cloud networking market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Solutions, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: Public Cloud, Private Cloud, Hybrid Cloud

3) By Organization Size: Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises

4) End-User: Banking, Financial Services And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, IT And Telecommunications, Retail, Manufacturing, Government, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Solutions: Network Management, Security And Compliance, Automation And Orchestration, Cloud Routing And Connectivity, Monitoring And Analytics

2) By Services: Professional Services, Consulting Services, Integration And Implementation Services, Support And Maintenance Services, Managed Services

View the full hybrid cloud networking market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-cloud-networking-global-market-report

What Are The Regional Trends In The Hybrid Cloud Networking Market?

In 2024, North America held the dominant position in the hybrid cloud networking global market. Predictions for 2025 project Asia-Pacific to experience the most rapid growth. The market report encompasses several regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Hybrid Cloud Networking Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Multi Cloud Networking Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-cloud-networking-global-market-report

Hybrid Cloud Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hybrid-cloud-global-market-report

Multi Cloud Networking In Fintech Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/multi-cloud-networking-in-fintech-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.