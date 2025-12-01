Graph Database Vector Search Market Projected to Witness a Growth of US $6.85 Bn by 2029 | The Business Research Company

Graph Database Vector Search Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Graph Database Vector Search Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Graph Database Vector Search Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

The significant expansion in the size of the graph database vector search market has been seen in the last few years. It is predicted to rise from $2.39 billion in 2024 to $2.95 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.8%. The notable growth observed in the past period is due to factors such as the rising adoption of graph-centric analytics, the expanding need for instant data processing, the broadening of big data infrastructure, the increasing requirement for relationship-focused insights, and the intensified emphasis on detecting fraud and managing risk.

Anticipation is high for the graph database vector search market to undergo phenomenal growth in the coming years, ballooning to a sizeable $6.85 billion in 2029 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4%. This surge during the forecast period is due, in part, to a growing demand for vector-enabled data platforms, an upswing in the need for semantic and contextual search, significant investment in the modernization of data management, a greater emphasis on the interfacing of graph and vector search capabilities, and an increased concentration on smart data retrieval and analytics. Forecast trends include the expansion of vector search technology, breakthroughs in multi-model and hybrid databases, intensified R&D in contextual data processing, the rise of cloud-native graph vector platforms, and a steady refinement in open-source graph and vector frameworks.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Graph Database Vector Search Market?

Who Are The Leading Players In The Graph Database Vector Search Market?

Major players in the Graph Database Vector Search Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Amazon Neptune

• Google Cloud Vertex AI

• Microsoft Azure Cosmos DB

• Alibaba Cloud Graph Database

• Tencent Cloud

• Oracle Corporation

• SAP HANA Graph Database

• MongoDB Inc.

• Redis Labs Inc.

• Neo4j Inc.

What Are Some Emerging Trends In The Graph Database Vector Search Market?

Leading businesses within the graph database vector search market are concentrating on incorporating native vector search into their main graph engines. This includes native vector index abilities which store and interrogate vector embeddings together with property graph information, facilitating combined semantic and relationship-conscious queries. Native vector index capabilities denote database functions that can accommodate high-dimensional embeddings, sustain a vector index for closest-neighbor search, and reveal those searches via the graph query language in order for applications to conjoin semantic similarity outcomes with specific graph traversals. As an illustration, in August 2023, US-based company, Neo4j Inc., which specializes in graph database, unveiled their native vector search capability. This melding integrates vector indexing and search right into the Neo4j database, allowing developers to merge vector-oriented similarity search with the contextual strength of linked information. It constitutes the capacity to create and inquire vector indexes side by side with existing graph data, leading to more precise and comprehensible reactions from generative AI models by rooting them in a dense network of associations.

Analysis Of Major Segments Driving The Graph Database Vector Search Market Growth

The graph database vector search market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Services

2) By Deployment Mode: On-Premises, Cloud

3) By Application: Recommendation Systems, Fraud Detection, Knowledge Graphs, Social Network Analysis, Semantic Search, Other Applications

4) By End-User: Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail And E-commerce, Information Technology And Telecommunications, Media And Entertainment, Manufacturing, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Application Development Tools, Database Management Platforms, Data Integration Platforms, Analytics And Query Engines, Knowledge Graph Construction Tools

2) By Services: Consulting Services, System Implementation Services, Maintenance And Support Services, Training And Education Services, Managed Services

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Graph Database Vector Search Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for graph database vector search. The Graph Database Vector Search Global Market Report 2025 covers various regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa, with the growth prediction mentioned for North America.

