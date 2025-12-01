The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's LCP-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market Set to Hit $1.41B by 2029, Growing at a Robust 17% CAGR

Expected to grow to $1.41 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

How Large Will The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market Be By 2025?

The market for molded interconnect devices based on liquid crystal polymer (LCP) has seen swift expansion in the past few years. A leap from $0.64 billion in 2024 to $0.75 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.3%, is predicted. The market's growth in the historic period is credited to factors such as the rising adoption of compact electronic components, escalating demand for high-performance materials, the increasing necessity for condensed and light electronic designs, growing needs in the automotive sector, and the widening of consumer electronics production.

The market size for molded interconnect devices based on liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is predicted to surge rapidly in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $1.41 billion by 2029. This suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This growth over the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand for 5G and IoT-enhanced devices, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing systems, escalation in the use of automation in electronics assembly, proliferation of wearables and medical device applications, and heightened preference for sustainable production elements. Key trends within this trajectory include progress in laser direct structuring, breakthroughs in multi-layer circuit integration, enhancements in high-frequency and high-speed connections, miniaturized circuitry improvements, and green-focused R&D in LCP materials.

Download a free sample of the liquid crystal polymer (lcp)-based molded interconnect device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29831&type=smp

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market Landscape?

The market size for molded interconnect devices based on liquid crystal polymer (LCP) is predicted to surge rapidly in the upcoming years, reaching a value of $1.41 billion by 2029. This suggests a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.0%. This growth over the forecast period can be credited to the rising demand for 5G and IoT-enhanced devices, increasing adoption of smart manufacturing systems, escalation in the use of automation in electronics assembly, proliferation of wearables and medical device applications, and heightened preference for sustainable production elements. Key trends within this trajectory include progress in laser direct structuring, breakthroughs in multi-layer circuit integration, enhancements in high-frequency and high-speed connections, miniaturized circuitry improvements, and green-focused R&D in LCP materials.

Who Are The Top Players In The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market?

Major players in the Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd

• Toray Industries Inc.

• TE Connectivity Ltd

• Amphenol Corporation

• Celanese Corporation

• Chiyoda Integre Co Ltd

• HARTING Technology Group

• Sunway Communication Co Ltd

• Ensinger GmbH

• RTP Company

What Are The Top Trends In The Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Industry?

Leading firms in the liquid crystal polymer (LCP)-based molded interconnect devices market are prioritizing the development of bio-based monomer synthesis technology. This effort aims to amplify the sustainability of materials and advance the overall performance of LCP components. The technology of bio-based monomer synthesis entails the creation of polymer monomers from renewable biomass that derive from biochemical or catalytic procedures, giving birth to sustainable, carbon-neutral, and high-performance materials such as liquid crystal polymer. For example, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., a chemical production company located in Japan, came up with mass production technology for high-performance plastic, specifically LCP, using monomers derived from biomass in June 2025. This cutting-edge technology employs biomanufacturing approaches to generate environmentally friendly LCP. LCP is renowned for its heat and fire resistance and is prominent in electronic and electric components in smartphones, automotive parts, and office automation appliances.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market

The liquid crystal polymer (lcp)-based molded interconnect device market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Sensor Housings, Antennas, Connectors And Interconnects, Other Product Types

2) By Process Type: Laser Direct Structuring, Two-Shot Molding, Other Process Types

3) By End-Uses: Healthcare, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Telecommunication, Aerospace And Defense, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Sensor Housings: Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Position Sensors, Proximity Sensors, Optical Sensors, Humidity Sensors

2) By Antenna: Global Positioning System (GPS) Antennas, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Antennas, Bluetooth Antennas, Near Field Communication (NFC) Antennas, 5G Antennas, Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) Antennas

3) By Connector And Interconnect: Board-To-Board Connectors, Wire-To-Board Connectors, Input Or Output (I/O) Connectors, Flexible Printed Circuit (FPC) Connectors, Micro Connectors, High-Frequency Connectors

4) By Other Product Type: Switch Components, Light-Emitting Diode (LED) Holders, Microelectromechanical Systems (MEMS) Packages, Camera Modules, Power Modules, Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Substrates

View the full liquid crystal polymer (lcp)-based molded interconnect device market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-crystal-polymer-lcp-based-molded-interconnect-device-global-market-report

Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific had the biggest share in the global liquid crystal polymer (LCP)-based molded interconnect device market. The report covering this market anticipates growth projection for this region in 2025. The research study spans across several geographical regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP)-Based Molded Interconnect Device Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Liquid Crystal Polymers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/liquid-crystal-polymers-global-market-report

Molded Interconnect Device Mid Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/molded-interconnect-device-mid-global-market-report

High Density Interconnect Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/high-density-interconnect-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.