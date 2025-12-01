Comprehensive Report on the Food Certification Market: Opportunities and Challenges

Food Certification Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Food Certification Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Food Certification Market Through 2025?

The market size for food certification has experienced swift expansion over the past few years. It's expected to rise from $7.57 billion in 2024 to $8.41 billion in 2025, corresponding to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.0%. Factors contributing to this historical growth include an increased demand for natural and organic food products, growth in consumer inclination towards certified food products, a rise in acceptance of international food standards, improved awareness about allergen-free foods, and the escalating relevance of supply chain transparency.

In the coming years, the market size for food certification is projected to experience swift growth. The market is forecasted to expand to $12.60 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.6%. This growth in the forecast period can be due to several factors such as strict government rules regarding food safety, an increase in foodborne diseases, a rise in food product trade, the expansion of the food service and retail industry, and an increase in consumer confidence in certified brands. Key trends for the forecast period include improvements in artificial intelligence and machine learning, the use of blockchain for food traceability, integration of the Internet of Things (IoT) into food supply chain monitoring, investments into digital food certification platforms, and the application of big data analytics in food safety monitoring.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Food Certification Market?

Which Players Dominate The Food Certification Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Food Certification Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Thermo Fischer Scientific Inc.

• Société Générale de Surveillance (SGS)

• Eurofins Scientific

• Bureau Veritas

• Dekra SE

• Intertek Group plc

• Mérieux NutriSciences

• DNV GL

• Underwriters Laboratories (UL)

• TÜV Nord Group

What Are The Future Trends Of The Food Certification Market?

Major firms operating in the food certification market are zeroing in on the creation of innovative strategies, like secure food packaging certification procedures, to boost consumer safety from chemical exposure in materials in direct contact with food. A secure food packaging certification encompasses a science-backed evaluation system that sorts out food contact packaging materials based on their adherence to safety standards, by assessing and removing harmful chemicals that may infiltrate the food. For instance, the National Science Foundation (NSF), an American public health and safety entity, introduced NSF Protocol 525: Safe Food Packaging Certification in September 2025. This protocol mandates stringent, scientifically-driven conditions for inspecting packaging materials and confirming the absence of harmful substances like per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, bisphenol A, heavy metals, and phthalates. This progress amplifies regulatory adherence, underpins transparency in packaging safety, and boosts public confidence by certifying that food contact materials adhere to enhanced international safety norms.

Global Food Certification Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The food certification market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: International Organization for Standardization 22000, British Retail Consortium (BRC), Safe Quality Food (SQF), International Featured Standards (IFS), HALAL, KOSHER, Free-From Certifications, Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), Vegan, Others Types

2) By Category: Organic Food Certification, Sustainable Food Certification

3) By Risk: High-Risk Foods, Low-Risk Foods

4) By Application: Bakery Products, Confectionary Products, Baby Foods, Meat And Poultry Products, Convenience Food, Nuts And Dried Fruits, Milk And Dairy Products, Tobacco, Honey, Tea And Coffee

5) By End User: Growers, Manufacturers, Retailers, Food Service Organization, Others Categories

Subsegments:

1) By International Organization For Standardization 22000: Food Safety Management Systems, Quality Management Integration, Supply Chain Certification, Risk Assessment Frameworks

2) By British Retail Consortium: Global Food Safety Standard, Packaging Material Standard, Storage And Distribution Standard, Consumer Product Standard

3) By Safe Quality Food: Primary Production Certification, Manufacturing Certification, Retail And Foodservice Certification, Storage And Distribution Certification

4) By International Featured Standards: Food Standard, Logistics Standard, Broker Standard, Packaging Standard

5) By Halal: Meat And Poultry Certification, Processed Food Certification, Beverages Certification, Ingredients Certification

6) By Kosher: Meat Certification, Dairy Certification, Pareve Certification, Passover Certification

7) By Free-From Certifications: Gluten-Free Certification, Allergen-Free Certification, Lactose-Free Certification, Additive-Free Certification

8) By Hazard Analysis And Critical Control Points: System Design Certification, Process Verification, Compliance Audit, Risk Management Training

9) By Vegan: Food And Beverage Certification, Ingredient Certification, Cosmetics And Personal Care Certification, Restaurant Certification

10) By Others Types: Organic Certification, Non-Genetically Modified Certification, Fair Trade Certification, Sustainable Sourcing Certification

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Food Certification Market?

In 2024, North America held the top spot in the food certification global market and it is projected that Asia-Pacific will witness the most rapid growth in the forecast period. The report includes data from regions namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

