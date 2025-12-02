Ariana Adjani Unveils Breakthrough Thermobalancing Therapy at European Biopharma Conference 2025

Ariana Adjani at the 30th European Biopharma PPM Conference | Basel 2025 Ariana Adjani at the 12th HealthTech Investment Forum | Basel 2025 Ariana Adjani at the 30th European Biopharma PPM Conference | Basel 2025

Management of benign prostatic hyperplasia and kidney stones using Thermobalancing therapy was discussed at healthcare summits in Switzerland

OXFORD, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ariana Adjani at the 12th HealthTech Investment Forum and at the 30th European Biopharma PPM Conference | Basel 2025

Thermobalancing therapy, as a new medical technology for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis, and kidney stones, with its ability to alleviate the symptoms of these conditions without side effects, was discussed at recent health summits in Basel, Switzerland.

Presentations by Ariana Adjani, co-founder of Fine Treatment (UK), on Thermobalancing therapy and Dr Allen's Device for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), chronic prostatitis, and urolithiasis (kidney stone disease) took place in October at the 12th HealthTech Investment Forum and the 30th European Biopharma Project, Program & Portfolio Management Conference.

The discussions began with an explanation of the cause of these chronic health conditions.

The development of kidney stones and the progression of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) and chronic prostatitis take place against the background of circulatory disorders.

Dr Simon Allen's long-term medical research has shown that all chronic diseases share a common cause: impaired microvascular circulation, leading to microfocal tissue hypothermia, which, in turn, triggers a chronic process in the organ—in these cases, the kidneys and the prostate gland.

To address tissue hypothermia in the affected organ, Dr. Allen and Ariana Adjani developed a range of unique therapeutic devices. These Dr Allen’s Devices work on the same principle, but differ in design depending on the organ to be treated.



Ariana Adjani's talk at the 12th HealthTech Investment Forum | Basel 2025

What should people diagnosed with kidney stones, BPH, or chronic prostatitis know?

Firstly, kidney stone disease, BPH, and chronic prostatitis are not malignant conditions, so their treatment should be as safe as possible.

Secondly, lifestyle changes, diet, nutritional supplements, fruits, and herbs cannot improve blood circulation in the kidneys and the prostate gland. Therefore, these changes cannot cure them.

Thirdly, various long-term medications, kidney and prostate surgeries have serious side effects and can lead to new health problems. Therefore, kidney stones, BPH, and chronic prostatitis tend to progress, reducing quality of life.

Fourth, clinical studies involving patients with kidney stones, BPH and chronic prostatitis conducted in large medical institutions have convincingly demonstrated and proven that Thermobalancing therapy using Dr Allen's Device - a treatment aimed at improving blood circulation in kidneys and the prostate gland, and at eliminating hypothermia zones - leads to a significant improvement in the symptoms of these problems, and often to complete recovery.



Ariana Adjani's presentation at the 30th European Biopharma PPM Conference | Basel 2025

Research shows that the management of chronic diseases with Thermobalancing therapy is safe.

Discussions about Thermobalancing therapy at summits in Switzerland attracted considerable attention. Ariana Adjani emphasized that, “despite the early improvement in well-being during the first days or weeks of Thermobalancing therapy, Dr. Allen's devices for kidney stones and prostate treatment need to be worn for at least three to six months, depending on the stage and severity of these conditions."

Thermobalancing therapy is, first and foremost, an effective and safe at-home, out-of-hospital treatment for kidney stones, BPH, and chronic prostatitis, making it a recommended treatment option for these conditions. This will improve the quality of life for people, and the absence of side effects associated with the use of Dr Allen's Devices contributes to their well-being and active longevity.

For details contact visit FineTreatment.com

The benefits of thermobalancing therapy were discussed in an interview on the 21st Century Health TV show in the USA. Watch a summary here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.