Floating Swimming Pools Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

Floating Swimming Pools Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Floating Swimming Pools Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Floating Swimming Pools Market?

There has been robust growth in the market size of floating swimming pools in the past few years. Predictions suggest that this market will expand from $2.11 billion in 2024 to $2.28 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. Factors contributing to this upsurge during the historical period include increased interest in luxury waterfront relaxation, a boost in urban waterfront development initiatives, proliferation in investments towards tourism and hospitality, a rise in eco-friendly leisure solution uptake, and advancements in floating structure technologies.

Expect a robust expansion in the floating swimming pools market in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $3.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to heightened attention towards sustainable recreational infrastructure development, advancements in smart water filtration technologies, growing government initiatives to improve public waterfront access, increased interest in climate-resilient leisure designs, and surging private investment in floating architecture. Dominant trends for this forecasted period encompass the implementation of solar-powered filtration systems, utilization of recycled and eco-friendly materials, advancements in customizable modular pool platforms, the rise of community-focused floating recreational areas, and the application of intelligent monitoring and control systems.

Download a free sample of the floating swimming pools market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=29766&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Floating Swimming Pools Market?

Expect a robust expansion in the floating swimming pools market in the coming years. The market is projected to reach $3.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. This anticipated growth during the forecast period can be credited to heightened attention towards sustainable recreational infrastructure development, advancements in smart water filtration technologies, growing government initiatives to improve public waterfront access, increased interest in climate-resilient leisure designs, and surging private investment in floating architecture. Dominant trends for this forecasted period encompass the implementation of solar-powered filtration systems, utilization of recycled and eco-friendly materials, advancements in customizable modular pool platforms, the rise of community-focused floating recreational areas, and the application of intelligent monitoring and control systems.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Floating Swimming Pools Market?

Major players in the Floating Swimming Pools Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Fluidra SA

• Endless Pools Inc.

• Zhejiang Zhongya Industrial Co. Ltd.

• Myrtha Pools SA

• Crystal Lagoons Corp.

• Falcon Pools

• ARKI Marine Pty Ltd.

• Desjoyaux Pools

• Bouncia Co.

• FunAir Ltd.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Floating Swimming Pools Industry?

Key players in the market for floating swimming pools are now concentrating on the creation of innovative design and build strategies including, but not limited to, modular floating platforms, eco-friendly materials, cutting-edge water filtration systems, and luxury amenities. These strategies aim to both improve leisure experiences and be environmentally friendly. Customizable and interconnecting, modular floating platforms are constructed to float on water, offering a degree of flexibility for various uses, from renewable energy to marine infrastructure. In September 2024, for example, American luxury resort Horseshoe Bay Resort launched the only floating pool in North America. Its purpose was to offer guests a unique experience of leisure on the water. The key features of the pool included a multi-story deck, a bar service area, and wide-ranging views of Lake LBJ. The blend of luxury and innovative water engineering amplifies the appeal of the resort and sets a new standard in the arena of hospitality-centered aquatic design, while also encouraging environmentally-conscious waterside recreation.

What Segments Are Covered In The Floating Swimming Pools Market Report?

The floating swimming pools market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Inflatable Floating Pools, Modular Floating Pools, Custom Floating Pools

2) By Material: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Fiberglass, Metal, Other Materials

3) By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Direct Sales

4) By Application: Residential, Commercial, Recreational

Subsegments:

1) By Inflatable Floating Pools: Residential Inflatable Floating Pools, Commercial Inflatable Floating Pools, Portable Inflatable Floating Pools, Recreational Inflatable Floating Pools, Luxury Inflatable Floating Pools

2) By Modular Floating Pools: Residential Modular Floating Pools, Commercial Modular Floating Pools, Prefabricated Modular Floating Pools, Adjustable Modular Floating Pools, Recreational Modular Floating Pools

3) By Custom Floating Pools: Residential Custom Floating Pools, Commercial Custom Floating Pools, Luxury Custom Floating Pools, Themed Custom Floating Pools, Eco Friendly Custom Floating Pools

View the full floating swimming pools market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/floating-swimming-pools-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Floating Swimming Pools Market?

In the Floating Swimming Pools Global Market Report of 2025, North America was identified as the leading region in 2024. It is predicted that the Asia-Pacific region will witness the quickest growth in the predicted timeframe. Regions that have been incorporated in the report on the floating swimming pools market include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Floating Swimming Pools Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Swimming Pool Construction Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimming-pool-construction-global-market-report

Swimming Pool Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/swimming-pool-global-market-report

Above Ground Pools Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/above-ground-pools-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.