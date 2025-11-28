Police releases first and second quarter crime statistics, 28 Nov

The Acting Minister of Police, Mr Firoz Cachalia, the Deputy Minister of Police, Dr Polly Boshielo together with the National Commissioner of Police, General Fannie Masemola, will present the quarterly crime statistics, reflecting on crimes that occurred during the first and second quarters of the current financial year (April 2025 – June 2025 and July 2025 - September 2025).

Members of the media are invited to attend as follows:

Date: Friday, 28 November 2025

Time: 09:00

Venue: GCIS Auditorium, Tshedimosetso House, corner Francis Baard and Festival streets, Hatfield

For more information, contact Ministry Spokesperson, Kamogelo Mogotsi on 076 523 0085 or Brigadier Athlenda Mathe, Spokesperson for the SAPS on 082 040 8808.

#GovZAUpdates

