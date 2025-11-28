Fiberglass Pipes Market Forecasted to Achieve US $7.33 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Fiberglass Pipes Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Fiberglass Pipes Market In 2025?

In past years, there's been significant growth witnessed in the fiberglass pipes market. The market value, which stands at $5.29 billion in 2024, is expected to escalate to $5.57 billion in 2025, indicating a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. The historic surge in the market was primarily due to expanding needs in the oil and gas sector, anti-corrosive properties, lightweight nature but high in strength, lasting longevity and durability, resistance to chemicals, and low thermal conductivity.

The market for fiberglass pipes is projected to witness robust growth in the coming years, reaching a value of $7.33 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. The expected growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as investments in water infrastructure, growth in desalination projects, emphasis on sustainable construction, development of smart cities and adoption in emerging markets. Technological innovation, advancement in resin technology, customization, specialty applications, the use of filament winding technology, sustainability, and environmental considerations are among the significant trends to watch in the forecast period.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Fiberglass Pipes Market?

The expansion of exploration operations in oil and gas sectors is predicted to spur the development of the fiberglass pipes market. When referring to oil and gas sectors, exploration activities include all processes and techniques used to identify potential oil and gas drilling and extraction sites. To maintain production levels in these sectors, oil companies depend greatly on water injection, a process that often results in elevated flow rates and injection pressures due to corrosion and erosion. Fiberglass pipes, known for their non-corrosive properties, are utilised to manage this pressure increase. Furthermore, FPI is experienced in utilizing fiberglass pipes not only as suitable casings for oil, gas, water, and chemical wells, but also in downhole pipes employed for water, CO2, waste, and production line injections. For example, in November 2023, the International Energy Agency, a French intergovernmental organisation, predicted that the daily global oil demand will rise by 1.5 million barrels by 2024, hitting around 102.4 million barrels. Thus, the escalating exploration operations in oil and gas sectors are fuelling the growth of the fiberglass pipes market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Fiberglass Pipes Industry?

Major players in the Fiberglass Pipes include:

• NOV Inc.

• Saudi Arabian Amiantit Company

• HOBAS International GmbH

• Chemical Process Piping Pvt. Ltd.

• Fibrex Corporation

• Abu Dhabi Pipe Factory LLC

• Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co. Ltd.

• Future Pipe Industries Inc.

• Sarplast SA

• ZCL Composites Inc.

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Fiberglass Pipes Market In The Globe?

Strategic collaborations are becoming a pivotal trend in the fiberglass pipes market as major firms aim to maintain their market standing through partnerships. Case in point, Owens Corning, a US-based company which operates in the Composites sector delivering high-value material solutions, joined forces with Pultron Composites, a New Zealand-based leader in the production of fiberglass rebar and pipes, in June 2022. This alliance has boosted Owens Corning's market potential, leading to increased capacity and service availability in the industry. In addition, Energy Services Middle East, a Kuwait-based provider of innovative solutions for oil, gas and alternative energy companies operating in the Gulf region and both East and West Africa, entered into a partnership with Subor Pipe Industry Trade (Subor Boru Sanayi Ve Ticaret A.S.) in May 2020. With this partnership, the Energy Services expects advantageous future outcomes for both organisations. The Turkey-based Subor Pipe Industry Trade specialises in the production of Glass fiber Reinforced Polyester (GRP) Pipes.

What Segments Are Covered In The Fiberglass Pipes Market Report?

The fiberglass pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Glass Reinforced Plastic, Glass Reinforced Epoxy, Other Types

2) By Fiber: T-Glass, E-Glass, Other Fibers

3) By End Use: Oil And Gas, Chemicals, Sewage, Irrigation, Other End Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Glass Reinforced Plastic (GRP): Standard GRP Pipes, Corrosion-Resistant GRP Pipes

2) By Glass Reinforced Epoxy (GRE): Standard GRE Pipes, High-Pressure GRE Pipes

3) By Other Types: Hybrid Reinforced Pipes, Specialty Fiberglass Pipes

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Fiberglass Pipes Market By 2025?

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific led all other regions in the Fiberglass Pipes Market. The market report for fiberglass pipes includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

