Airless Tires Global Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Airless Tires Market Worth?

In recent times, the airless tires market has seen a consistent growth. Projected to rise from $1.21 billion in 2024 to $1.27 billion in 2025, the market has an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.9%. Factors such as military use, mining and industrial application, agricultural equipment, space technology, reliability, and less maintenance have been driving the growth in the historical period.

The airless tires market size is predicted to witness robust expansion in the ensuing years, reaching $1.63 billion in 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors contributing to this growth during the projected period are governmental regulations, attention in logistics and material handling, increased push towards performance enhancement, customer inclination for convenience, and progress in autonomous vehicle technology. Key trending aspects within the predicted time frame include integration into passenger vehicles, utilization of 3d printing, and manufacturing methodologies, incorporation in eco-friendly transportation approaches, emergence in the retail market, subsequent aftermarket demand, and improvement in traction and grip.

What Are The Factors Driving The Airless Tires Market?

The surge in vehicle production is predicted to boost the expansion of the airless tires market. Vehicle production pertains to the manufacture of automobiles, light-duty vans, pickup trucks, and minivans; these are mass-produced identical models available for public purchase. Airless tires present advantages such as superior puncture resistance, reduced maintenance, and improved vehicle safety. They eliminate the risk of blowouts or flats, offering drivers a reliable performance on the road and peace of mind. For example, a report released by the European Automobile Manufacturers Association, a Belgium-based automobile industry standards group affiliated with the European Union, stated in May 2023 that the worldwide production of motor vehicles in 2022 saw a 5.7% increase to 85.4 million from the previous year. As such, the growing vehicle production is fueling the expansion of the airless tires market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Airless Tires Market?

Major players in the Airless Tires include:

• Bridgestone Corporation

• The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

• Continental AG

• MICHELIN

• Pirelli Tyre S.p.A

• Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd

• Hankook Tire Co. Ltd

• Yokohama Tire Corporation

• SciTech Industries

• Trelleborg AB

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Airless Tires Industry?

Significant players in the airless tire industry are concentrating on developing cutting-edge products like the airless radial tire, which enhances endurance and eradicates potential for punctures. Airless Radial Tires are distinctive in their construction, devoid of air pressure, but providing adequate support and pliability, thus fortifying their chances against punctures and increasing their sturdiness. For instance, Michelin, hailing from France, introduced the MICHELIN X Tweel airless radial tire for eCargo trikes in September 2022. The unveiled MICHELIN X Tweel airless radial tire is a product enhancement to eCargo trikes, aiming to improve last-mile deliveries with advantages such as decreased interruptions due to flat tires and heightened safety margins. This novel tire design supplants the conventional tire and wheel structures, negating the need for air pressure and providing superior balance and control features.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Airless Tires Market Share?

The airless tires market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Radial Tires, Bias Tires

2) By Material: Rubber, Plastic

3) By Vehicle: Military Vehicles, Commercial And Passenger Vehicles, All-Terrain Vehicles, Utility Vehicles, Two Wheelers

4) By Rim Size: Less Than 15 Inches, 15-20 Inches, More Than 20 Inches

5) By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

Subsegments:

1) By Radial Tires: Passenger Radial Tires, Light Truck Radial Tires, Heavy-Duty Radial Tires

2) By Bias Tires: Passenger Bias Tires, Light Truck Bias Tires, Heavy-Duty Bias Tires



What Are The Regional Trends In The Airless Tires Market?

In 2024, the Airless Tires market was dominated by the Asia-Pacific region which is also projected to experience the most rapid growth in the forecast period. This comprehensive report includes information on all regions, namely, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

