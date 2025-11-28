Laminated Labels Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Laminated Labels Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Laminated Labels Market Through 2025?

In the past few years, the market size for laminated labels has experienced significant expansion. It's projected to increase from $87.31 billion in 2024 to $92.01 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4%. Factors that contributed to this growth during the historic period include regulatory compliance, branding enhancement, consumer tastes, global expansion, and cost efficiency.

In the upcoming years, the market size of laminated labels is predicted to witness robust growth, expanding to $117.52 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The uplift in the prediction period can be ascribed to factors such as sustainability trends, the booming e-commerce sector, the prominence of personalized packaging, and the surge in the pharmaceutical industry, coupled with health and safety concerns. Predominant trends throughout the prediction period will include the incorporation of digitalization in printing, technological progressions, adoption of sustainable labeling materials, intelligent labeling solutions, and the rise of digital printing technology.

Download a free sample of the laminated labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=9915&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Laminated Labels Market?

The burgeoning e-commerce industry is predicted to fuel the expansion of the laminated labels market. The term e-commerce refers to the online transaction of goods and services, offering businesses myriad opportunities to enhance sales and providing a convenient shopping platform for customers. Laminated labels find extensive use in this industry for a variety of purposes including providing product information, shipping and packing labels, as well as barcodes for identification. For example, in February 2023, Ecommerce Europe, a European association for businesses who sell online, reported that the French e-commerce sector (comprising of products and services) recorded a revenue of €146.9 billion ($159.11 billion) in 2022, showcasing a growth of 13.8% compared to 2021. In addition, Morgan Stanley, a US-based investment management and financial services enterprise, in an article from June 2022, stated that the proportion of global retail sales attributed to e-commerce rose by 6% between 2019 and 2021, making up roughly 22% of the total sales. Consequently, the increasing trajectory of the e-commerce industry is propelling the expansion of the laminated labels market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Laminated Labels Market?

Major players in the Laminated Labels include:

• RR Donnelley & Sons Company

• Lecta Group

• FLEXcon Company Inc.

• Stickythings Limited

• Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH

• Avery Dennison Corporation

• Coveris Holdings SA

• CCL Industries Inc.

• 3M Company

• Honeywell International Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Laminated Labels Industry?

The laminated label market is seeing a surge in product innovations as a significant trend. Businesses in this sector are honing in on novel innovations to maintain their market status. As an illustration, Primera Technology Inc., a US-based firm that produces digital printing equipment, introduced the AP-CODE Lot & Date Coder in June 2023. This product is suited not only to their latest Primera AP360 and AP362 label applicators, but also to previously installed ones. The AP-CODE device boasts features like a full-color touchscreen for configuring and inputting data, and integrated lot and date codes, hence the lack of need for an additional power supply. Print fields offer flexibility as they can include a variety of symbols, letters, and numbers. These formats can also be stored for future use, thus making the production process quicker. The device's black ink cartridge adheres to an array of surfaces such as glass, metal, plastic, and laminated labels. It requires over a day for decap, a process which unclogs the system and necessitates capping the printing head overnight.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Laminated Labels Market

The laminated labels market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Material Type: Polyester, Polypropylene, Vinyl, Other Materials

2) By Composition: Adhesive, Facestock, Release Liner, Other Compositions

3) By Form: Rolls, sheets

4) By Printing Technology: Digital, Flexographic, Lithography

5) By Application: Food And Beverage, Consumer Durables, Home And Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals, Retail Labels, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Polyester, PET (Polyethylene Terephthalate), PETG (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified)

2) By Polypropylene, BOPP (Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene), CPP (Cast Polypropylene)

3) By Vinyl, PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), Rigid Vinyl, Flexible Vinyl

4) By Other Materials, Paper, Polycarbonate, Synthetic Materials

View the full laminated labels market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laminated-labels-global-market-report

Global Laminated Labels Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, the Asia-Pacific region held the leading position in terms of the laminated labels market size. The forecast predicts a growth trend in this particular region. The regions elaborated in the laminated labels market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Laminated Labels Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Thermal Transfer Label Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/thermal-transfer-label-global-market-report

2D Barcode Reader Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/2d-barcode-reader-global-market-report

Printing Machinery And Equipment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printing-machinery-and-equipment-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.