Spoolable Pipes Industry Report: Competitive Landscape and Future Prospects

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Spoolable Pipes Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 20% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE20 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors ” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Projected Market Size & Growth Rate Of The Spoolable Pipes Market?

The market size of spoolable pipes has seen consistent growth in the past few years. The market is forecasted to increase from $1.63 billion in 2024 to $1.7 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3%.

The market size for spoolable pipes is projected to experience considerable growth in upcoming years, expanding to $2.14 billion in 2029 with an annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8%. This growth during the forecast period can be ascribed to the expansion in energy infrastructure, growing needs for flexible pipeline systems, attention towards environmental sustainability, infrastructure development in emerging regions, and an increase in offshore and subsea applications. Notable trends during the anticipated period include technological advancements in production processes, projects related to renewable energy, rising uses in water management, increased preference for lightweight and flexible pipes, and emphasis on the safety and reliability of pipelines.

Download a free sample of the spoolable pipes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=8740&type=smp

What Is The Crucial Factor Driving The Global Spoolable Pipes Market?

The forecasted expansion of the spoolable pipes market is largely due to the rising need for oil and gas. These fossil fuels, drawn from beneath the Earth's surface, are primarily harnessed for energy and various industrial applications. Their pervasive use in many essentials like power generation, heating, industrial expansion, urbanization, transportation, and the petrochemical industry results in their high demand. Spoolable pipes, appreciated for their excellent strength-to-weight ratio, resistance to chemicals and paraffin build-up, are widely employed in the drilling, storage, and transport systems of oil and gas production. They offer a trustworthy means to convey hydrocarbons, refined fuels, and various chemical products. As an example, in April 2024, the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) disclosed that the electric power sector experienced the most substantial rise in natural gas consumption among U.S. economic sectors in 2023. There was a growth of 7%, accounting for an additional 2.2 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d), raising the overall total from 33.2 Bcf/d in 2022 to an unprecedented 35.4 Bcf/d. Consequently, the spoolable pipes market is set to flourish as the demand for oil and gas intensifies.

Who Are The Emerging Players In The Spoolable Pipes Market?

Major players in the Spoolable Pipes include:

• Shawcor Ltd.

• National Oilwell Varco Inc.

• Pipeline International GmbH

• Baker Hughes Company

• Future Pipe Industries LLC

• Polyflow LLC

• Airborne Oil & Gas B.V.

• Magma Global Ltd.

• Smartpipe Technologies Limited

• Strohm B.V.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Spoolable Pipes Market?

Prominent firms in the spoolable pipe sector are concentrating on the creation of innovative items like thermoplastic composite flexible pipes. These pipelines offer increased sturdiness, resistance to corrosion, and versatility for different uses. These are lightweight, long-lasting pipe systems crafted from thermoplastic substances and composite reinforcements, providing adaptability and resilience against harsh scenarios in the areas of oil and gas, water handling, and construction. For example, DNV, a company based in Norway, introduced DNV-ST-F207 in May 2024. The main aim of introducing this standard was to ease the utilization of Hybrid Thermoplastic Composite Flexible Pipes (TCPs) in deep-sea operations, addressing issues like high tension and corrosive surroundings while encouraging the incorporation of sophisticated materials, such as carbon fiber armor, to improve safety and efficiency in offshore ventures.

What Segments Are Covered In The Spoolable Pipes Market Report?

The spoolable pipes market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Matrix: Thermoplastics, Thermosets

2) By Reinforcements: Glass Fiber Reinforcement, Carbon Fiber Reinforcement, Steel Reinforcement

3) By Sales: Direct Sales, Distributors

4) By Application: On-Shore, Off-Shore, Downhole

Subsegments:

1) By Thermoplastics: Polyethylene (PE), Polypropylene (PP), Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC), Other Thermoplastics

2) By Thermosets: Epoxy, Polyester, Vinyl Ester, Other Thermosets (Nylon, PVDF)

View the full spoolable pipes market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/spoolable-pipes-global-market-report

Which Region Is Projected To Hold The Largest Market Share In The Global Spoolable Pipes Market?

In 2024, North America held the most significant share in the spoolable pipes market. The forecasted growth rate for this region is also mentioned in the report. The regions detailed in the spoolable pipes market report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Spoolable Pipes Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Foundries Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/foundries-global-market-report

Oil And Gas Wells Drilling Service Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/oil-and-gas-wells-drilling-service-global-market-report

Poly Vinyl Chloride Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/poly-vinyl-chloride-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.