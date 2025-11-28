Solar Farming Revolution: Agrivoltaics Market Growing at 10.1% CAGR to 2031

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ --

According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the Agrivoltaics Market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2031. As the world seeks sustainable solutions to growing land scarcity, food security pressures, and clean energy targets, agrivoltaics—the innovative combination of agriculture and solar power—has emerged as one of the most promising global technologies.

🧾 Key Findings

Fixed solar panels projected to grow at ~10.5% CAGR

Monocrystalline cells held 51.7% share in 2021

North America to grow at 10.7% CAGR in the forecast period

🌿 What Is Agrivoltaics?

Agrivoltaics is the practice of integrating agricultural production and solar photovoltaics on the same land area, allowing farmers to grow crops beneath elevated solar panels. This dual-use land strategy optimizes land efficiency, boosts farm incomes, and supports renewable energy growth—all while protecting crops from extreme weather conditions.

🌞 Why Agrivoltaics Is Gaining Global Momentum

In recent years, the agrivoltaics market has witnessed rapid progress, with global installed capacity rising from 5 MW in 2012 to nearly 2.9 GW in 2020. This surge is driven largely by:

🌍 Land scarcity in high-population regions

🌡️ Increasing droughts & extreme temperatures

🔌 Rising clean energy demand

🚜 Government incentives for solar farming

🌾 Need for resilient food systems

Agrivoltaics is particularly positioned to address both clean energy transition and food security, making it essential for sustainable rural development.

🌧️🌡️ Agrivoltaics Helps Combat Climate Change & Weather Extremes

Climate change has increased the frequency of droughts, heatwaves, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall. Agrivoltaics protects crops by:

Providing diffused shade to reduce plant stress

Lowering soil evaporation, preserving soil moisture

Reducing air temperature under panels

Cooling the panels through plant transpiration, increasing solar efficiency

This mutual benefit creates a win-win system for both farmers and energy developers.

One of the world’s largest agrivoltaic installations, located at the edge of China’s Gobi Desert, uses elevated solar arrays to grow berries underneath a massive 700 MW solar field, proving the concept can scale massively.

🧩 Market Drivers & Opportunities

✔️ 1. Increasing Need for Land Optimization

As agricultural land becomes limited, agrivoltaics allows farmers and governments to maximize land output for both crops and electricity.

✔️ 2. Government Subsidies & Incentives

To promote agrivoltaics, many countries are introducing:

Subsidies for solar installations

Joint venture policies

Land leasing benefits

Risk reduction financing

These initiatives will strongly support market growth.

✔️ 3. Technological Advancements

Advancements in:

Dynamic solar trackers

High-efficiency panel designs

Lightweight mounting structures

…are making agrivoltaic systems more feasible for diverse crop types.

⚠️ Challenges & Barriers

Despite its huge potential, the agrivoltaics market faces hurdles such as:

Lack of global standardization

Regulatory restrictions on land use

Need for strong farmer involvement

Reduced crop yield under certain configurations

Complex permitting processes

Addressing these challenges will be crucial for long-term adoption.

🔧 Agrivoltaics Market Segmentation

📌 By System Design

Fixed Solar Panels (Dominant Segment)

Easiest to install

High reliability

Lower maintenance

Expected to grow at 10.5% CAGR

Dynamic Systems

Adjustable panels

Higher efficiency

More complex to maintain

Fixed systems will continue to dominate due to operational simplicity.

📌 By Cell Type

Monocrystalline (51.7% market share in 2021)

Higher efficiency

Expected to grow fastest

Polycrystalline

Cheaper but less efficient

📌 By Crop

Crops (Dominant in 2021)

Benefit greatly from shade protection

Vegetables

Expected to grow significantly

Fruits

Others

📌 Regional Insights

🌎 North America (Market Leader)

Highest share in 2021

Expected to grow at 10.7% CAGR

Driven by:

Scarcity of arable land

Strong clean energy mandates

High adoption of advanced solar technology

Other global regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are also increasingly adopting agrivoltaics to enhance food and energy security.

🏢 Key Market Players

Leading companies in the Agrivoltaics Market include:

Next2Sun

Sun’Agri

Ombrea

Namaste Solar

Mirai Solar

SunSeed APV

Enel Green Power

JA SOLAR Technology

BayWa AG

Insolight SA

These players are focusing on innovation, improved solar module designs, and strategic partnerships to boost global market penetration.

🎯 Conclusion

The Agrivoltaics Market is rapidly transforming global agriculture and renewable energy landscapes. With its ability to enhance crop protection, improve land productivity, and accelerate clean energy adoption, agrivoltaics is set to play a crucial role in global sustainability goals. As governments intensify support for clean energy transitions and land optimization, the market is expected to experience strong and continuous growth through 2031.

