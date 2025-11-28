Solar Farming Revolution: Agrivoltaics Market Growing at 10.1% CAGR to 2031

🌾🔆 Agrivoltaics Market Set to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2031 | Clean Energy Meets Agriculture

Agrivoltaics Market to reach $9.3B by 2031, driven by land optimization, clean energy demand & climate resilience. A powerful dual-use solution. 🌾🔆” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / --According to a recent report by Allied Market Research, the Agrivoltaics Market size was valued at $3.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach $9.3 billion by 2031, growing at a robust CAGR of 10.1% between 2022 and 2031. As the world seeks sustainable solutions to growing land scarcity, food security pressures, and clean energy targets, agrivoltaics—the innovative combination of agriculture and solar power—has emerged as one of the most promising global technologies.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A47446 🧾 Key FindingsFixed solar panels projected to grow at ~10.5% CAGRMonocrystalline cells held 51.7% share in 2021North America to grow at 10.7% CAGR in the forecast period🌿 What Is Agrivoltaics?Agrivoltaics is the practice of integrating agricultural production and solar photovoltaics on the same land area, allowing farmers to grow crops beneath elevated solar panels. This dual-use land strategy optimizes land efficiency, boosts farm incomes, and supports renewable energy growth—all while protecting crops from extreme weather conditions.🌞 Why Agrivoltaics Is Gaining Global MomentumIn recent years, the agrivoltaics market has witnessed rapid progress, with global installed capacity rising from 5 MW in 2012 to nearly 2.9 GW in 2020. This surge is driven largely by:🌍 Land scarcity in high-population regions🌡️ Increasing droughts & extreme temperatures🔌 Rising clean energy demand🚜 Government incentives for solar farming🌾 Need for resilient food systemsAgrivoltaics is particularly positioned to address both clean energy transition and food security, making it essential for sustainable rural development.🌧️🌡️ Agrivoltaics Helps Combat Climate Change & Weather ExtremesClimate change has increased the frequency of droughts, heatwaves, hailstorms, and heavy rainfall. Agrivoltaics protects crops by:Providing diffused shade to reduce plant stressLowering soil evaporation, preserving soil moistureReducing air temperature under panelsCooling the panels through plant transpiration, increasing solar efficiencyThis mutual benefit creates a win-win system for both farmers and energy developers.One of the world’s largest agrivoltaic installations, located at the edge of China’s Gobi Desert, uses elevated solar arrays to grow berries underneath a massive 700 MW solar field, proving the concept can scale massively.🧩 Market Drivers & Opportunities✔️ 1. Increasing Need for Land OptimizationAs agricultural land becomes limited, agrivoltaics allows farmers and governments to maximize land output for both crops and electricity.✔️ 2. Government Subsidies & IncentivesTo promote agrivoltaics, many countries are introducing:Subsidies for solar installationsJoint venture policiesLand leasing benefitsRisk reduction financingThese initiatives will strongly support market growth.✔️ 3. Technological AdvancementsAdvancements in:Dynamic solar trackersHigh-efficiency panel designsLightweight mounting structures…are making agrivoltaic systems more feasible for diverse crop types.⚠️ Challenges & BarriersDespite its huge potential, the agrivoltaics market faces hurdles such as:Lack of global standardizationRegulatory restrictions on land useNeed for strong farmer involvementReduced crop yield under certain configurationsComplex permitting processesAddressing these challenges will be crucial for long-term adoption.Procure This Report (312 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/b50b696ecb75e785af5d2a4edbe98c17 🔧 Agrivoltaics Market Segmentation📌 By System DesignFixed Solar Panels (Dominant Segment)Easiest to installHigh reliabilityLower maintenanceExpected to grow at 10.5% CAGRDynamic SystemsAdjustable panelsHigher efficiencyMore complex to maintainFixed systems will continue to dominate due to operational simplicity.📌 By Cell TypeMonocrystalline (51.7% market share in 2021)Higher efficiencyExpected to grow fastestPolycrystallineCheaper but less efficient📌 By CropCrops (Dominant in 2021)Benefit greatly from shade protectionVegetablesExpected to grow significantlyFruitsOthers📌 Regional Insights🌎 North America (Market Leader)Highest share in 2021Expected to grow at 10.7% CAGRDriven by:Scarcity of arable landStrong clean energy mandatesHigh adoption of advanced solar technologyOther global regions like Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA are also increasingly adopting agrivoltaics to enhance food and energy security.🏢 Key Market PlayersLeading companies in the Agrivoltaics Market include:Next2SunSun’AgriOmbreaNamaste SolarMirai SolarSunSeed APVEnel Green PowerJA SOLAR TechnologyBayWa AGInsolight SAThese players are focusing on innovation, improved solar module designs, and strategic partnerships to boost global market penetration.Get a Customized Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/A47446 🎯 ConclusionThe Agrivoltaics Market is rapidly transforming global agriculture and renewable energy landscapes. With its ability to enhance crop protection, improve land productivity, and accelerate clean energy adoption, agrivoltaics is set to play a crucial role in global sustainability goals. As governments intensify support for clean energy transitions and land optimization, the market is expected to experience strong and continuous growth through 2031.Trending Reports in Energy and Power Industry:Agrivoltaics MarketThermophotovoltaics MarketBuilding Integrated Photovoltaic (BIPV) MarketPhotovoltaic MarketSolar Photovoltaic (PV) Panel MarketFloating Photovoltaics (FPV) MarketStationary Floating Solar Panel MarketFloating Solar Panels MarketSolar Photovoltaic Glass MarketRooftop Solar Photovoltaic (PV) Installation MarketSolar Photovoltaic (PV) Installations MarketRenewable Energy MarketU.S. Clean Energy MarketClean Energy MarketGreen Energy MarketGreen Power MarketAbout UsAllied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.