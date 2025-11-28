Industrial Fasteners Market to Reach USD $125.22 Billion by 2029 at 6.1% CAGR

Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2025

The Business Research Company's Industrial Fasteners Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Big Is The Industrial Fasteners Market In 2025?

In recent times, a consistent growth has been witnessed in the industrial fasteners market size. The market is projected to rise from $94.44 billion in 2024 to $98.87 billion in 2025, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%. Factors such as the growth in the manufacturing and construction sectors, expansion in the automotive industry, globalization of supply chains, infrastructure development projects alongside quality and standardization requirements have contributed to the historic growth.

Expectations are high for significant expansion in the industrial fasteners market in the coming years. It's estimated that the market will reach $125.22 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The projected growth within the forecast period can be linked to the emergence of renewable energy initiatives, the influence of e-commerce on distribution, the development of sustainable fastener solutions, efforts to promote automotive lightweighting, and the move towards lighter materials. The forecast period will also see key trends such as the use of high-performance materials, the implementation of digitalization and Industry 4.0, the rise of tailored and specialized fasteners, the digitization of inventory management, and the incorporation of technology in fastener design.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Industrial Fasteners Market?

The surge in construction activities is likely to boost the industrial fasteners market's expansion. The term ""construction"" refers to the process of assembling myriad components to form a structure at a designated location, following a comprehensive design and plan. Industrial fasteners, including bolts, nuts, screws, rivets, nails, washers, and studs, offer benefits such as shear strength and corrosion resistance and are used in construction. Hence, with the rise in construction demands, the need for industrial fasteners market is likewise amplified. For instance, Eurostat, a government agency located in Luxembourg, reported that the average annual construction production in the EU and the Euro region rose by 0.1% and 0.2% respectively in February 2024, as compared to 2022. As such, the growing demand for construction activities is fueling the growth of the industrial fasteners market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Industrial Fasteners Industry?

Major players in the Industrial Fasteners include:

• Arconic Corporation

• Acument Global Technologies Inc.

• Dokka Fasteners AS

• LISI Group

• Nippon Industrial Fasteners Company (Nifco) Inc.

• Hilti Corporation

• MW Industries Inc.

• Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

• ATF Inc.

• Birmingham Fastener Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Industrial Fasteners Industry?

Key businesses within the industrial fasteners market are focusing on creating and introducing new, innovative products designed to address the ever-changing demands of different industries, boost performance, increase durability, and solve unique issues such as intense heat, corrosion, and mechanical stress. These pioneering products aim to cater to the diverse needs of different sectors by offering state-of-the-art fastening solutions that enhance both production efficacy and the integrity of joints. For instance, in April 2024, TR Fastenings, an American company offering industrial fasteners, unveiled the Plas-Tech 30-20 screws, engineered specifically for environments with temperatures reaching up to 120°C. Manufactured from altered polyphthalamide, these screws are perfect for the automotive, electronics, and industrial sectors as they offer improved strength, lower weight, and excellent resistance to chemicals and moisture, overcoming tough conditions. This unveiling constitutes TR Fastenings' continued dedication to broadening its portfolio of innovative fastener solutions for harsh environments.

What Segments Are Covered In The Industrial Fasteners Market Report?

The industrial fasteners market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Externally Threaded, Internally Threaded, Non-Threaded, Aerospace Grade

2) By Raw Material: Metal, Plastic

3) By Application: Automotive, Aerospace, Construction, Industrial Machinery, Plumbing Products, Other Applications

Subsegments:

1) By Externally Threaded: Bolts, Screws, Studs, Nuts

2) By Internally Threaded: Inserts, Nuts, Taps

3) By Non-Threaded: Washers, Rivets, Pins, Clips

4) By Aerospace Grade: Aerospace Bolts, Aerospace Screws, Aerospace Rivets, Aerospace Nuts

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Industrial Fasteners Market By 2025?

In 2024, Asia-Pacific led the way as the biggest region in the industrial fasteners market. The report forecasts North America to be the region experiencing the most rapid growth in this market. The report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

