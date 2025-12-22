Cathay Financial Holdings x COP30— Cathay FHC President C.K. Lee Calls for a Decade of Implementation

Cathay FHC President C.K. Lee delivered the opening address at the World Climate Summit, urging global stakeholders to work together to realize the “Moore’s Law for Climate and Nature.” During Cathay FHC President C.K. Lee’s opening keynote, he emphasized the need for global collaboration to accelerate and scale investment in climate and nature. Cathay FHC President C.K. Lee noted that while the decade since the Paris Agreement marked a historic era of commitment, the next decade must be defined by implementation.

Cathay FHC President C.K. Lee Calls for a Decade of Implementation to Realize a “Moore’s Law for Climate and Nature”

May we be able to say: We did not just see the problem. We placed the solutions where they are needed the most.” — Cathay FHC President, C.K. Lee

BELEM, BRAZIL, December 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the COP30 World Climate Summit & Investment COP, Cathay Financial Holdings (Cathay FHC) President C.K. Lee called on global policymakers, investors, and industry leaders to collectively pursue a “Moore’s Law for Climate and Nature,” urging exponential acceleration in investment and the scaling of solutions to confront the intensifying climate and biodiversity crises.For three consecutive years, C.K. Lee has been invited as an opening speaker at the World Climate Summit. From sharing financial achievements and insights on green transition at COP28, to advocating for a “Climate Industrial Revolution” at COP29 to drive structural and systemic change as a new opportunity for net-zero transition, and at COP30 introducing the concept of “Moore’s Law for Climate and Nature,” calling for exponential growth in capital as the driving force behind the Climate Industrial Revolution—each initiative has been widely recognized.Following Cathay FHC’s Blue Zone panel on expanding climate finance across the Asia-Pacific region, Lee delivered a keynote titled “From the Amazon to the World – Scaling a New Era of Delivery,” emphasizing that while the decade since the Paris Agreement has been defined by commitment, the next decade must be defined by implementation.Drawing inspiration from Taiwan’s semiconductor industry, Lee proposed applying the Moore’s Law—rapid, exponential progress—to climate and nature finance, arguing that scaling bankable, replicable, and commercially viable sustainability solutions must become a shared global imperative.Despite the rising frequency of extreme weather events, Lee expressed optimism and highlighted four global trends demonstrating momentum toward sustainability transformation. First, private investment in nature has surged to over $102 billion, reflecting increasing market confidence despite substantial unmet potential. Second, even traditionally hard-to-abate sectors such as steel, cement, and automotive are now establishing replicable decarbonization pathways. Third, new business models—ranging from regenerative agriculture to circular supply chains and blended-finance structures—are proving both innovative and effective. Fourth, the leadership from the Global South is rapidly emerging, with Brazil, Africa, and Asia demonstrating that developing economies are becoming active leaders—not passive recipients—of global climate finance.Lee reaffirmed Cathay FHC’s own commitments, noting that the company has contributed more than $50 billion across green finance, infrastructure, inclusive finance, and water-related financing. He also highlighted Cathay FHC’s leadership in major global sustainability initiatives, including Climate Action 100+, CDP non-disclosure campaign, TCFD, TNFD, the Valuing Water Finance Initiative, and Business for Nature—evidence of the company’s determination to accelerate the net-zero transition.A key theme of Lee’s address was the need to empower broader ecosystems— particularly younger generations and emerging markets. He highlighted Cathay FHC’s support for AVPN’s Asia’s Clean Energy Transition Initiative (ASCENT), a new platform advancing impact-investing and scalable transition solutions across the region.Concluding his remarks, Lee issued a call for global solidarity, stating: “When the next heatwave strikes, when floods return, when food and water are again under pressure—may we be able to say: We did not just see the problem. We placed the solutions where they are needed the most.” He added that only through collective global action—beginning in Belém—can the world make the “Moore’s Law of Climate and Nature” a reality.

