The World Romance Travel Conference Costa Rica 2025 Inspires Global Leaders Toward Purpose-Driven Growth
Under the leadership of Kitzia Morales, President of the International Association of Destination Wedding Professionals (IADWP), the conference reaffirmed a unified mission: to elevate destination weddings, honeymoons, and romance travel experiences while strengthening community engagement, environmental stewardship, and the positive impact tourism can generate across the world.
A United USA Leadership Team
Representing the USA as National Leader, I had the honor of leading an extraordinary team of chapter leaders—professionals who embody dedication, creativity, and the commitment to advancing the romance travel industry. Their contributions enriched the conference and highlighted the strength of the IADWP USA network.
Christina Maddox – A champion of authenticity and detail in every love story.
Sarah Wang (California) – Bringing calm, strategy, and a vision for growth.
Dana Braun (Michigan) – Known for impeccable organization and inspiring creativity.
Jeni Chaffer (Illinois) – An example of how knowledge and dedication turn dreams into reality.
Chris Denher (Texas) – Showcasing the role of technology and innovation in romance travel.
Brenda O’Neale (English Caribbean Islands) – Sharing charisma and the vibrant warmth of the islands.
Mel George (Indiana) – A leader committed to community-building and trust.
Anita Crane (Florida) – Radiating joy, leadership, and connection.
Gail Johnson (South Georgia) – Highlighting the power of genuine service and human connection.
Nadia Gallo (Maryland) – Demonstrating empathy as a transformative leadership tool.
Dethress Ulmer (New York) – Bringing wisdom, grace, and a legacy of consistency.
Kristi Zalesky (Colorado) – Serving as one of the event ambassadors, embodying unity and the spirit of IADWP USA.
A Conference that Strengthened Community and Purpose
Over several unforgettable days, attendees engaged in educational sessions, strategic conversations, meaningful networking, and immersive cultural experiences. The conference became a space to learn, collaborate, and reaffirm a shared commitment to responsible and purpose-centered tourism.
Participants not only strengthened professional ties but also celebrated the human connections that define the romance travel industry. The energy of Guanacaste served as a reminder that romantic travel extends far beyond destinations—it encompasses the stories, relationships, and positive impact we create together.
A Continued Mission
The World Romance Travel Conference Costa Rica 2025 marked a milestone in IADWP’s global movement to promote excellence, sustainability, and innovation. With leaders from the USA and around the world aligned in purpose, the romance travel industry continues expanding its influence, inspiring travelers and creating meaningful experiences that enrich communities and protect destinations.
Faride Delgado
National Director of the United States, IADWP
Photography: KUSTUDIO
Epica: The official magazine of IADWP, South America chapter, under the direction of Adrián Pavía, where the Chapter Heads provide us month by month with the best of the wedding tourism industry.
