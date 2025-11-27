TrustPaws Launches Europe-Wide Pet-Friendly Hotel Certification to Help Hotels Win High-Value Pet Guests

New platform gives hotels a clear standard, certification seal and staff training to turn pet guests into loyal repeat customers.

MILAN, LOMBARDIA, ITALY, November 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustPaws , a new pet-friendly hotel certification and training platform, today announced its official launch across Europe.The company helps hotels attract and retain the growing number of guests who travel with pets by giving them a clear standard, certification seal and practical tools to deliver a consistent pet-friendly experience. In Europe alone, around 139 million households (about 49% of all households) now own at least one pet, and recent surveys show that roughly half of pet owners plan to take their animals on holiday and many will only book pet-friendly accommodation – a trend that is driving pet travel and pet-friendly hotel markets to grow at around 8–12% per year.Many hotels describe themselves as “pet friendly”, but guests often find that the reality is unclear or inconsistent from one property to another.TrustPaws solves this problem by providing an independent certification program and ready-to-use tools that help hotels turn pet guests into a profitable and well-served segment.“Most hotel managers know that guests who travel with pets are valuable, but they often lack a clear structure and training to serve them well,” said a TrustPaws spokesperson. “TrustPaws gives hotels a practical framework so they can confidently welcome pet guests, avoid unpleasant surprises and create more loyal, higher-spend customers.”TrustPaws offers hotels a complete solution that includes:• Pet-Friendly Certification – A standards-based assessment that reviews hotel policies, rooms, facilities and the guest journey for pets. Hotels can achieve different certification levels to reflect their commitment to pet guests.• Clear Checklist and Action Plan – A step-by-step checklist that shows hotels exactly what to improve, from basic essentials to premium pet services.• Staff Training Academy – Short, role-based online courses for managers, reception, housekeeping and concierge teams to help them handle pet-related situations with confidence and care.• On-Site and Remote Evaluation Options – Flexible evaluation methods that allow hotels to start with self-assessment and video review, with the option of on-site validation if needed.• Marketing Seal and Physical Materials – A recognizable TrustPaws seal for hotel websites and online listings, plus plaques, stickers and in-house materials to reassure guests that the hotel follows a structured pet-friendly standard.Looking ahead, TrustPaws is also preparing additional tools to help hotels actively generate more revenue from pet guests. In the coming months, the company plans to introduce an in-room “Pet Services Menu” accessed by QR codes, allowing guests to discover local pet services such as walking, grooming and veterinary support.At the same time, TrustPaws is building what aims to become Europe’s largest community of frequent travellers with pets, and a lead generation system that connects certified hotels with qualified pet owners before, during and after their stay — so hotels do not just display a seal, they also receive more high-intent bookings from the TrustPaws network.“Pet-friendly guests talk to each other, share experiences online and can quickly influence a hotel’s reputation,” the TrustPaws spokesperson added.“With TrustPaws, we want to make it simple for hotels to show that they take this segment seriously and to back that promise with real standards, training and practical tools.”TrustPaws is now inviting hotels across Europe to join the program as early adopters. Participating hotels receive a prioritized assessment, launch support and early access to new training modules and tools as the academy and platform expand.Hotel managers who want to learn more or request an initial assessment can visit www.trustpaws.com to download a free introductory guide and book a short consultation.________________________________________About TrustPawsTrustPaws is a pet-friendly hotel certification and training platform that helps hotels across Europe attract and better serve guests who travel with pets.Through a clear standard, independent certification, staff training and practical tools, TrustPaws enables hotels to deliver a consistent and profitable pet-friendly experience. The company works with hotels of all sizes, from independent boutique properties to larger groups.________________________________________Media ContactTrustPawsEmail: bd@trustpaws.comWebsite: www.trustpaws.com

