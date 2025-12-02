RedCoin Capital Launches Closed-End Digital Asset Investment Firm

RedCoin Capital Logo

RedCoin Reserve, a Bittensor‑powered TAO treasury designed to bring institutional discipline to decentralized AI and APAC‑U.S. capital flows.

The world is electrifying faster than it’s adapting. Tokenized energy gives nations like Taiwan the chance to lead, not follow.” — Simon Feifel, Co-Founder, RedCoin Capital

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in San Diego, California, on September 30, 2025, RedCoin Capital LLC (“RedCoin Capital”) announced the official launch of RedCoin Reserve today, its Bittensor-focused TAO treasury, as part of its closed-end digital asset investment platform built to connect the United States, Taiwan, and the broader APAC region.

RedCoin Capital is a proprietary digital asset investment firm that builds institution-grade exposure to the next era of digital finance. The firm runs a dual-engine architecture: RedCoin Reserve, an in-house Bittensor treasury, and Polaris, a complementary real-world asset sleeve designed to steady and compound capital through different market regimes.

RedCoin Reserve is structured as an institutional TAO treasury anchored on the Bittensor network: an open, decentralized marketplace where machine learning models compete to provide intelligence and earn TAO. The Treasury focuses on accumulating and actively managing TAO and selecting digital assets tied to compute and decentralized AI infrastructure, using staking and subnet incentives to grow the balance sheet over time.

RedCoin Reserve has developed the proprietary RedCoin Bittensor Subnet Index (RBC‑6S), a rules‑based basket of six Bittensor subnets delivering approximately 70–100% APY and providing a disciplined framework for position sizing and risk management. The index is designed to turn subnet exposure into a controlled process rather than a series of discretionary bets, helping the firm express conviction in decentralized AI while keeping risk and concentration within defined boundaries.

“Bittensor is a permissionless, perpetual, and global network where AI models, compute, and crypto incentives meet in a live market,” said Johnny Lu-Yang Lee, Founder and CEO of RedCoin Capital. “RedCoin Reserve is our way of treating that seriously: a TAO treasury first, with an internal index and risk framework, not just a speculative trade. Our goal is to become the most dominant digital-asset company in APAC, connecting U.S.-grade infrastructure with Taiwan’s role at the center of global compute.” Along with its international strategic partners, the firm plans to expand its presence across APAC and publish ongoing educational material on Bittensor, TAO treasuries, and digital asset risk management for investors in Taiwan and beyond.

