GLMVH Launches UAE–Saudi GovTech Breakthrough to Transform Global Labour Mobility

ABDULLAH HABIBU (COMMANDER ZACK) GLMVH CEO Global Labour Mobility Verification Ecosystem GLMVH VERIFY BEFORE THEY FLY

Founder of (GLMVH), announces the expansion of its cross-border AI and Blockchain compliance infrastructure from the UAE to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

GLMVH is building the GCC’s first AI and Blockchain verification grid, enabling ethical recruitment, transparent labour governance, and secure Africa–Asia–GCC mobility under Vision 2030.” — Abdullah Habibu, Founder & CEO, GLMVH

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Global Labour Mobility Verification Hub (GLMVH) has announced a major expansion phase as it prepares to launch a Saudi-anchored verification and compliance ecosystem supporting ethical recruitment and cross-border labour governance.GLMVH connects source-country ministries, accredited recruitment agencies, Gulf employers and regulators through AI-driven onboarding intelligence, contract authenticity verification, blockchain identity, and diplomatic oversight dashboards.Founder Abdullah Habibu (Commander Zack) explains: “Saudi Arabia is leading the future of ethical recruitment under Vision 2030. GLMVH provides the verification backbone that allows Africa–Asia–GCC labour corridors to operate with transparency, trust and real-time regulatory intelligence.”The ecosystem’s Saudi roadmap includes:• Phase 0 – joint scoping and corridor design• Phase 1 – Ghana–KSA pilot launch• Phase 2 – sector-wide expansion• Phase 3 – GCC multi-country replicationGLMVH is engaging Saudi compliance and audit partners to deploy the first digital labour-verification grid between Africa and the GCC, setting a new global standard for responsible mobility governance.ABOUT THE COMPANYGLMVH is a UAE-born GovTech ecosystem enabling secure, ethical and digitally verified labour mobility through AI, blockchain and cross-border compliance architecture. It serves recruitment agencies, employers, ministries, embassies and regulators across Africa, Asia and the Gulf.GLMVH – Global Labour Mobility Verification HubFounded: Dubai, UAEFocus: AI, Blockchain, Labour Governance, Ethical Recruitment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.