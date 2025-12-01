Wonderflow Unveils Marketplace, Turning Ratings & Reviews Data for 500K+ Consumer Products into Competitive Intelligence

Wonderflow Marketplace

As part of Wonderflow’s AI Product Intelligence suite, Marketplace delivers product discovery, helping global consumer brands stay ahead of market shifts

Marketplace gives brands the speed and visibility they need to stay ahead. It eliminates the lag between consumer sentiment and decision-making, allowing teams to act on real-time market shifts” — Mike Ruini, Head of Product at Wonderflow

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wonderflow , the AI Product Intelligence platform trusted by global consumer brands such as Versuni, Lavazza, and Shiseido, announced the launch of Marketplace, a powerful new solution that enables companies to access continuously updated ratings and reviews data across more than half a million products in 180+ product categories including industries like consumer electronics, appliances, cosmetics, and more.Designed for product managers, marketers, and CMI teams, Marketplace serves as a powerful product discovery tool. It allows users to explore and identify products across categories they want to monitor, then add those products directly into the Wonderflow platform.It also reduces the need to purchase static product lists from traditional market research providers, saving both time and cost while giving teams full control over the data that fuels their decisions.“Marketplace gives brands the speed and visibility they need to stay ahead in dynamic online categories,” said Mike Ruini, Head of Product at Wonderflow. “It eliminates the lag between consumer sentiment and decision-making, allowing teams to act on real-time market shifts.”Early adopters are already seeing results. “The Marketplace is an exciting use case. We are using it to drive our innovation pipeline,” said a Senior Insights Manager at a leading global consumer goods company.The data is refreshed regularly, ensuring teams always have access to the most recent reviews and ratings from global e-commerce platforms. Combined with Wonderflow’s VoC, sentiment analysis , and trend detection capabilities, Marketplace provides brands with a continuously evolving view of what consumers think, want, and expect from products in their category.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.