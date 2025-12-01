PLAY ICONIC FRENCH SKI RESORT VAL D’LSERE IN GRAND MOUNTAIN ADVENTURE 2 PART OF THE WORLD’S BIGGEST SKI GAME

Grand Mountain Adventure 2 Logo Val d'Iserè Ski Resort in Grand Mountain Adventure 2 game Grand Mountain Adventure 2 Art

Explore Val d’lsère like never before from your phone or tablet in Grand Mountain Adventure 2 available from today

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Toppluva AB is thrilled to announce a partnership with iconic ski resort Val d’lsère in Grand Mountain Adventure 2, introducing the real-world resort for players to explore, race, and carve out new tricks on ski or snowboard.This is the first time the world’s biggest ski and snowboard game series, Grand Mountain Adventure - which has more than 25 million downloads - has featured a real-world ski resort in the game series. Inviting players to take on the iconic Face de Bellevarde, the legendary World Cup Run, or simply discover Val d’lsère’s famed slopes and atmosphere as a digital tourist in this faithful adaptation of the real-world resort.“This is a world famous resort and we love it, so we’re thrilled having the chance to adapt it into GMA2”, we think anyone who knows the resort will instantly recognise it in the game which is very cool,” says Sebastian Sehr, Game Director. “It was a meticulous task creating a digital replica of Val d’Isère. We recorded every slope with a 3D camera and with satellite data and imagery, stitched the entire mountain together. We’re genuinely excited to see whatplayers do with it—whether they simply enjoy exploring the resort, use it to preview a trip before visiting, or relive unforgettable runs they’ve taken in real life.”“It’s a new way to showcase our playground to a younger audience and give our brand excellent visibility,” said Cécile Ferrando – Director of Val d’Isère’s Tourist Office. “Following a friendly meeting, Val d’Isère naturally wanted to collaborate with Toppluva, who share our love of the mountains and snow sports.”Val d’lsère has been added to the game to coincide with the resort opening for the ski season on November 29th . Grand Mountain Adventure 2 is an open-world Winter sports adventure, featuring a variety of activities and unique tests for players to take on, including paragliding, ziplining, and speed skiing. Test skills in hundreds of challenges, or turn on zen mode, and enjoy a chilled day on the slopes free from distractions. Grand Mountain Adventure 2 is available now on iOS and Android. For more details visit the official website here.About Toppluva ABToppluva is a tiny indie studio based in Stockholm, Sweden. Founded in 2015, Toppluva develops the Grand Mountain Adventure series with 25M+ players worldwide on iOS, Android, Steam and Nintendo Switch. The studio consists of three snowboarding brothers — Viktor, Sebastian, and Alexander. With a passion for creating truly unique, handcrafted games, they design everything from scratch, including the game engine, physics engine, map editor, music, and 3D models.

Val-d'Isère Ski Resort in Grand Mountain Adventure 2

